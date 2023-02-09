Four people injured in crash involving two vehicles in North Canterbury

A North Canterbury road has been closed after a two-car crash on Thursday morning. (File photo)

Four people have been injured and a main road closed after a serious crash near Rangiora in North Canterbury.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash in Flaxton at the intersection of Fernside and Lineside roads shortly before 9am on Thursday.

Four St John ambulances attended and took four people – two in serious condition and two in moderate condition – to Christchurch Hospital a spokesperson said.

Traffic management was in place while Lineside Rd closed from Southbrook Rd to Mulcocks Rd.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible,” a police spokesperson said.