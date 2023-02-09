Three people injured in crash involving two vehicles in North Canterbury

Three people have been injured and a main road is closed after a serious car crash near Rangiora in North Canterbury.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash in Flaxton at the junction of Fernside and Lineside roads shortly before 9am on Thursday.

Traffic management is in place while Lineside Rd is closed from Southbrook Rd to Mulcocks Rd.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible,” a police spokesperson said.

St John was not immediately available to comment on the seriousness of the injuries.