Locals made to wait as cruise ship passengers continue to fill up public buses

Ihorangi Reweti Peters, 17, says “it’s unfair” that the cruise ship passengers are having priority seating on the bus over locals as he missed four buses on the weekend.

A Christchurch teen says he’s annoyed and frustrated that cruise ship passengers are getting priortised over locals at Christchurch’s bus interchange.

Year 13 student Ihorangi Reweti Peters, 17, had to wait two-and-a-half hours to get home to Lyttelton on Saturday, missing four buses as they kept filling up with cruise ship passengers.

Lyttelton will greet 85 cruise ships over the current season, which ends in April. The ships will bring a total of 170,000 passengers and 35,000 crew members to the city.

Reweti Peters said it was “not right” that local students could try to board the #28 bus to Lyttelton when they finished school at 2.30pm, but may not get home until 6pm.

READ MORE:

* New disc golf course adds to family fun at North Canterbury's Hanmer Springs

* Threat to execute Christchurch pilot hostage unless demands met

* Christchurch's first excess water bills will arrive in the coming weeks



When he finally did get on a bus on Saturday, Reweti Peters said the driver told him they had been asked to prioritise locals, but security guards at the bus interchange were refusing to follow suit.

“The security guard said they couldn't discriminate between passengers so wouldn't let the locals on first,” he said.

The Christchurch City Council paid for the security guards, but regional council Environment Canterbury (ECan) issued their operational direction, a city council spokesperson said.

“ECan are being f...ing useless. They should be putting more buses on the 28 route when there are cruise ships in,” Reweti Peters said.

Supplied On a cruise ship day in Christchurch, everyone catching the #28 bus to Lyttelton must queue, including ship passengers and local commuters.

ECan has been approached for comment.

Locals boarding the 28 bus now have to wait in a queue bordered by metal fences inside the bus interchange when cruise ships are in port.

“We’re all really pissed off about it, it’s just unfair that we have to wait in a line,” Reweti Peters said.

Security staff at the interchange said they were under strict instructions from interchange operators Metro.

Locals could ask to skip the queue and board the 28 bus first, but the security guards must get approval from any passengers ahead of them, one said.

Supplied It’s first in first served on the #28 bus to Lyttelton – unless cruise ship passengers agree to let locals skip the queue.

If they’re told no, the local would be sent to the back of the line, regardless of their original spot in the queue.

New Zealand Cruise Association chief executive Kevin O’Sullivan said paid shuttles and coaches were available for cruise passengers travelling between Lyttelton and the city.

Blue Star Taxis, which earlier told Stuff it was the ships’ preferred service, offered a $45 capped fare for tourists heading into the city, then $90 per hour of travel. The same trip into the city was $2.10 under the current Government’s current public bus subsidy.

He had not been aware of the problems at Christchurch’s interchange, but said the association would not expect cruise passengers to get precedence over locals.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff New Zealand Cruise Association chief executive Kevin O’Sullivan says public transport is for the public – whoever is there first.

“I would have thought no-one would have priority, it’s public transport for the public.”

This summer was Christchurch’s first season with big cruise ships since the Christchurch earthquake more than 11 years ago.

“There are bound to be teething problems,” O’Sullivan said.

“I assume at the end of the season people will sit down, figure out what worked and what didn't and sort out any issues.”