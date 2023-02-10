Young singer helps sell family home

When you’ve got so much talent in a family, why not put it to use to sell your home?

Harper Bush, aged 10, has recorded a music video singing the praises of her family home, which is for sale in the Christchurch beach suburb of North Brighton.

The clip also features an appearance by the family’s suit-wearing dancing real estate agent, and Harper’s little sisters Sadie, 8, and Clementine, 5.

Since being posted on Trade Me and the Harcourts website on Thursday, the video is already attracting reactions on agent Daniel Pengelly’s Facebook page.

READ MORE:

* Big win for musician who puts smiles on little faces

* Young actor on the up with Wellington season

* Centrepoint experience proves a smart career move for Pengelly

* Blenheim's next star an eight-year-old real estate agent



Comments include “That is the most adorable thing I've seen in a long time”, and “I can’t decide who is more adorable, the kids or you”, along with plenty of heart-eye emojis.

The song was written at Pengelly’s suggestion by Harper’s mum Michal Bush, a Tūi award-winning children’s songwriter and performer. It turned out to be a bit of a co-production, with Harper adding her own ideas.

Harper, who learns singing, said it was tricky getting the lyrics right, but she really enjoyed making the video.

“I liked it. It was really fun.”

Her friends haven’t seen the video yet, but some of her teachers watched it and told her she did “a good job”.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The talented Bush family, from left: Matt, Sadie, Harper, Clementine, and Michal.

Wearing a blue Harcourts rosette, Harper sings that the family loves their house but needs a bigger one, and she doesn’t like having to be tidy for open homes.

“We’ve loved it a lot, but you see, we are growing up and I want my own room,” she sings.

“So buy my house, and buy it quick, cos I don’t like keeping it clean one bit.”

Michal Bush said they liked putting some fun and joy into selling their house.

“We wanted it to be from the point of view of the kids,” she said.

“It’s such a big deal leaving the house they’ve ever known, and I thought, why not have fun with this huge life step?”

As a musical family, the girls were used to appearing in their mum’s song videos, so were happy to front up for the real estate ad, she said.

Performance also lurks in Pengelly’s CV – along with selling real estate he is a singer and actor who works part-time doing theatre sports as a Court Jester, directs musical theatre, and was at one time creative director of the Court Theatre.

He said he was eager to bring creativity into his job, and to make selling their house less stressful for the Bush family.

“I refuse to make any more boring, unimaginative real estate videos.

“I thought, we’ve got to have more fun than this, so selling the house for them is not all about clearing everything up and cleaning.”

Harper said she would like to be a singer when she grows up. On the other hand, she added, she might even like to be a real estate agent.