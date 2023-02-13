Bar popular with gang members and focus of dozens of police calls keeps liquor licence

Cruz nightclub in Victoria St will keep its liquor licence following a series of incidents at or outside the bar.

A Christchurch nightclub that has sparked dozens of police calls and is frequented by gang members has been allowed to keep its liquor licence.

But Cruz Bar owner Bruce Williamson has been put on notice by the Christchurch District Licensing Committee – if disorder, intoxication and violence continue, the licence is not likely to be renewed when it expires in August.

Police opposed Williamson’s application to renew the liquor licence for Cruz Bar, on Victoria St.

In a decision released by the committee, police said they believed Williamson was unsuitable to hold a licence following his lack of candour with officers during an investigation into a serious assault allegedly involving gang members outside the bar in March 2021.

Up to 10 people attacked three men, leaving one of them, young father Branden Moata’ane, with brain damage. Police allege the gang members were inside the bar before the incident.

Officers also say that Williamson refused to co-operate with police when they tried to exercise a search warrant to seize CCTV footage from the bar following the attack. Police had to gain entry by force.

Officers originally believed the footage had been deliberately deleted or replaced, but later said they had insufficient forensic evidence to back up this claim.

The licensing decision showed the police wanted the bar closed at 2am – two hours earlier than its normal 4am closing team – if the committee chose to renew the licence.

Police said there were a number of incidents involving violence that occurred at the bar between 3am and 4am.

SUPPLIED Branden Moata’ane, 25, his younger brother Ricky Moata'ane​, 19, and a close friend were attacked by a group of up to 10 people outside Cruz bar and nightclub on Victoria St in Christchurch in the early hours of March 21, 2021.

They said the case for a reduction in hours was obvious.

The bar might attract “bright, friendly, pro-social people”, in the early hours of weekend mornings, but it also attracted people of a “very different ilk – people who are intoxicated, abusive and violent – including members of a gang who had been frequent attenders”.

About 50 calls for police help were made from Cruz between June 2020 and May 2022. Police also reported 16 disorderly incidents at the premises between March 30, 2019 and May 16, 2021.

Cruz staff told the committee about being assaulted while working there. A female staff member was punched and knocked unconscious after she intervened when one of three men urinated off a balcony on to the street.

Another staff member talked of being grabbed on the neck.

The committee said it had come very close to finding Williamson unsuitable to hold a licence based on his engagement with police, but decided to grant the licence renewal.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Branden Moata'ane, his brother and a close friend were attacked by a group of up to 10 people outside Cruz bar and nightclub on Victoria St in Christchurch in the early hours of March 21.

It believed the alcohol-related harm over the last two years, including the March 2021 assault, was linked to poor management practices, inadequate staffing and the failure of systems and processes, rather than Williamson’s attitude.

“We are prepared to give the applicant a chance to rectify his processes and systems in the final year of this renewal period.”

During the hearing, Williamson said he had implemented new policies to prevent gang members being at his premises.

The committee decided to allow the bar to open until 4am, but said Williamson must implement a one-way door policy preventing people from entering the bar after 3am. He also must have two duty managers on site, who are not involved in security or DJing.

Dedicated security staff also had to be at the nightclub entrance and an additional guard on site between 1am and 4am on Saturday and Sundays.

“We are of the view that the conditions we impose on this renewal should go a significant way to minimise alcohol-related harm.”