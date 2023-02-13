Tail end of Cyclone Gabrielle to bring wind and rain to South Island

The North Island is hunkering down as Cyclone Gabrielle threatens to cause chaos.

The tail end of Cyclone Gabrielle could bring four days of rain to Christchurch and gales for the top of the South Island.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane​ said it could rain in the city from late Monday until Friday as a weather front moves down from the north.

Northland bore the brunt of the approaching cyclone on Sunday as it made its way towards the North Island, a state of emergency being declared as Cape Reinga recorded 140kph winds and Kaitaia 90kph gusts.

More than 15,000 homes in Auckland were left without power from high winds, ferries and train services cancelled and schools told to consider closing as the region hunkered down for yet another battering.

Auckland Harbour Bridge was shut, motorists were warned to keep off the roads and several flights were cancelled.

MetService has the whole of the North Island on a severe weather warning for strong winds, with many other centres also under red and orange heavy rain warnings.

The cyclone could also bring gales to the northernmost areas of the South Island, along with significant heavy rain for Marlborough and north Canterbury on Tuesday.

“By mid-week, the South Island should start getting some of that rain,’’ Makgabutlane said. “The week is looking pretty wet from Tuesday onwards.

“The centre of the cyclone will be east of the east coast of the country. That means the rain will have started drifting down the east side of the South Island.

“We are not expecting it to be warning criteria south of Christchurch.”

She said there could also be large swells on the east coast of the South Island in the middle of the week.

MetService issued weather warnings for parts of the South Island on Sunday afternoon.

It had high confidence that southeast then southwest gales would be severe in exposed places across the entire North Island and the upper South Island on Tuesday.

Rain could still be heavy in Marlborough on Wednesday and Thursday, and potentially in North Canterbury, including down to Banks Peninsula, from Tuesday to Thursday.