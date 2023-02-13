Gloriavale member strikes back at 'slave' claims as case resumes

Priscilla Stedfast gives evidence in the Employment Court case against Gloriavale.

A Gloriavale member has hit back at claims that women in the religious community were made to work long hours in ‘slave-like’ conditions.

Priscilla Stedfast, was the latest witness to testify at the ongoing Employment Court case against Gloriavale, which resumed in Christchurch this week. The case is centred around six women who claimed they were made to work long hours in “slave-like” conditions from as young as 6 or 7.

The case will decide whether their kitchen and laundry duties should have seen them treated as employees, rather than volunteers.

Stedfast, who was born and raised in the community and now has seven children of her own, said the claims were not true.

“It was not work, work, work with a whip over us as the plaintiffs have suggested,’’ she told the court.

“I work for [the Gloriavale community] and for God and I don’t expect to be paid for my work.

“I am not an employee and have never intended to be.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Gloriavale members arrive at the Employment Court in Christchurch last year.

Stedfast said the six women’s claims were misleading, exaggerated, and often false.

But she also said working conditions had changed at Gloriavale since the six women – Virginia Courage, Pearl Valor, Serenity Pilgrim, Rose Standtrue, Anna Courage and Crystal Loyal – were part of the community.

“Things have changed a lot since those days and are still changing.

“There have been many changes over the years to make it easier and the workload on the team has lightened.”

She also refuted claims of inappropriate sexual behaviour by men living in Gloriavale, including leader Howard Temple.

“That most men at Gloriavale treated women and children inappropriately is utterly false.

“That abuse is not reported is false.

“It is true that there have been incidents of sexual abuse in the past, and they are a painful part of everyone’s memories.

“Gloriavale has systematically acted to root out such incidents from the past and put them through due process.”

She said Temple apologised to the community after complaints were raised about him, saying he was “sorry if he made anyone feel uncomfortable”.

“He was like a grandfather for girls who didn’t have one.

“He doesn’t give hugs anymore. I don’t believe there was anything sexual about it.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Rachel Stedfast holds her baby in the witness box in the Employment Court in Christchurch last year as she testified about her life in Gloriavale.

Stedfast said she felt Gloriavale was being unfairly targeted.

“I feel that we as a religious minority are being discriminated against for our beliefs because we are so different to the rest of society.

“The single biggest strain on families in Gloriavale is the never ending stream of attacks through the legal system and the media.”

The case began at the end of August, then adjourned at the end of September before resuming in Christchurch this week.

A series of witnesses from the Gloriavale community are due to appear in Christchurch this week. The case is scheduled to continue in Greymouth next week.

An Employment Court case last year ruled that three former Gloriavale workers were employees and that they should be paid at least minimum wage, instead of being treated as volunteers sharing assets in return for their keep.