In pictures: Sun out for Nostalgia Festival in Christchurch
Thousands of Cantabrians enjoyed a little nostalgia and a lot of great music and food at Ferrymead Heritage Park on Sunday.
Nostalgia Fest is a music and food festival that has a focus on sustainability.
Three stages played host to 17 acts during the day including well-known kiwi musicians Don McGlashan and Reb Fountain.
The village market sold clothing, jewellery, art work and pre-loved books while 24-food stalls nourished attendees.
