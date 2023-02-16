Public transport, flood recovery behind ECan's proposed 10% rates increase

Environment Canterbury has adopted its draft annual plan with an average 10% rates increase.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) says there'll be no “major changes” to its plans, but some projects will be “scaled back, delayed or deferred” as it limits rates rises to 10% this year.

The increase is more than double the proposed 4.6% average increase forecast in the regional council’s last 10-year plan, with the extra money pegged for public transport, funding for flood recovery and topping up the council’s general reserves.

ECan has encountered strong push back on proposed rates rises in recent years, after the 24.5% proposed increase for 2021-22 was lowered to 12.6% by reducing and delaying work programmes, and a forecast 24.1% increase for the 2022-23 financial year was reduced to 16.2%

Its latest draft annual plan, adopted unanimously on Wednesday, points to several factors for the increase, including rising interest rates, responding to climatic and weather events, labour shortages, and legislative changes.

A staff report said the council's “proposed expenditure has been reduced and re prioritised”, which would see some projects “scaled back, delayed or deferred”.

The council had borrowed $6.1m for recovery work needed after the May 2021 floods in Mid Canterbury (in addition to the $6.1m borrowed in 2022-23), which would be repaid over the next decade from rates.

A two-year trial of reduced public transport fares, costing $5.7m, would be covered by targeted rates across Greater Christchurch, and $6m would cover “cost escalation”, address driver shortages and wage increases, and fund other public transport services and safety improvements.

A “replenishment programme” approved in last year's annual plan to collect another $12m over five years to bring the council's reserves back up to the recommended $3m minimum would also contribute to the rates increase.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images One cause of the anticipated rates increase is to repay borrowing for recovery work from the May 2021 Canterbury floods (File photo).

Ratepayers would also foot the bill to address backlogs in resource consent processing .

Chairperson Peter Scott and councillors acknowledged staff efforts to keep the increase at 10% given annual inflation was 7.2% and other financial pressures.

However, most councillors expressed concerns at the increase, with Claire McKay noting a 10% rate rise “doesn't sit comfortably with me in the current environment”.

Councillor Vicky Southward said the proposed increase would be “tough” for the community.

She wanted more effort put into communicating how targeted rates worked.

“We’re chasing our tail – this is climate change.”

Councillor Tutehounuku Korako said he wanted a policy of engagement with Māori landowners beyond the stated agreements with Papatipu Rūnanga.

Deputy chairperson Craig Pauling said the three main tenets of the plan – flood recovery, public transport and replenishing reserves – were “all critical in terms of responding to climate change”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Climate change Minister James Shaw talks about the climate response in light of Auckland's floods.

Councillor Grant Edge warned the decision to “delay, defer and realign priorities” left the council in “catch up mode to deal with the real environmental issues” at a time when New Zealand was being affected by the unpredictability of climate change.

Among “minor changes” detailed in the draft plan, the council will seek to double central government funding for its climate change and community resilience work, while increasing general rates revenue to address flood recovery borrowing repayments.

Region-wide planting and restoration programme Me Uru Rākau will also have a 60% funding reduction.

The actual increase paid by ratepayers will differ depending on where they live and the value of their property.

The plan's rating table includes examples of properties in different parts of the region and the expected increase – or in a few cases, decrease – in rates.

A homeowner with a property worth $820,000 in the Christchurch suburb of Burnside would pay $615.32 for the 2023-24 financial year, up $51.24, or 98 cents a week. Owners of a Timaru property worth $355,000 will have an increase of $7.63 a year, or less than 15 cents a week.

Rates on an Ashburton farm worth $4.76m will have an increase of $159.42, bringing their rates to $2101, a 7.5% increase.

Rural Waimakariri property owners would have a decrease of $450.66 on a property worth $5.2m. Rural Hurunui and rural Wairewa district rates would also decrease.

There will no formal public consultation on the draft annual plan, but feedback can be provided between February 27 and April 3, followed by hearings and deliberations. The 2023-24 plan will be adopted on June 21.