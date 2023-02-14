Squatting site on surgeon's land now just a dump

Stuff reporter Shannon Redstall took a tour of Frank Frizelle's section where a group of homeless had been squatting since last year.

Homeless men living on vacant multimillion-dollar central Christchurch land have been moved on, leaving piles of rubbish behind.

The group set up camp on the section on the corner of Peterborough St and Park Tce last year, with the blessing of landowner Frank Frizelle, a prominent surgeon.

Their makeshift tents were in stark contrast to the manicured grounds of neighbouring Hagley Park and five-star hotel The George.

About six men stayed there, constructing shacks and even a vegetable garden. They sourced water from a nearby tap and cooked on a small open fire.

The rubbish left strewn across the property includes tarpaulins, bicycle parts, street signs, shoes and seats.

One neighbour was happy to see the back of them. It appears Frizelle will be left to deal with the mess.

A council spokesperson said staff, with the owner involved, visited the site last week to let the occupants know it was no longer possible to stay and gave them seven days to vacate.

Staff had worked with other agencies to offer housing options. It was up to the individuals to take those up, the spokesperson said.

Rubbish disposal was the property owner’s responsibility and council would have no role in cleaning it up, they said.

Local tradie Nathan Donaldson watched as a group of people dismantled the camp late last week.

“There would have been a dozen people in here, pulling everything down and putting it into piles,” he said.

“The homeless people were coming back and forth. They were quite upset, getting quite aggressive and abusive to them, and me.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Piles of rubbish have been left behind on the land on the corner of Park Tce and Peterborough St.

Stuff has contacted multiple agencies but has been unable to establish who this group was.

Tensions reached boiling point when one of the men approached Donaldson as he was repairing the boundary fence.

“I looked up and there was a guy, standing over the fence, standing over me abusing me, calling me all names under the sun.

“He threatened to kill me and then he grabbed a bike and held it above his head and I actually thought he was going to throw it at me. I had to take a couple of steps back to try and calm him down.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Tradie Nathan Donaldson says the group staying on the land had been “getting quite aggressive and abusive”.

He packed up his tools as soon as he had the chance and left, he said.

“They’re not here now … so I guess they’ve got the picture.”

One neighbour described the experience as “horrific”.

They said there had been graffiti, theft and noise all through the night while the group stayed there.

They described how people would turn up at the property and stay for 10 minutes before departing again – leading them to believe the group was dealing drugs.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The section is owned by Christchurch surgeon Frank Frizzell.

“It’s been pretty tough on the neighbourhood”.

Frizelle and his partner had intended to build on the section, but changed their mind.

Frizelle had previously given permission for the men to stay on his property but on Monday acknowledged the group had been “causing anguish” for neighbours.

The surgeon was surprised the squatters had left the property. He planned to make some calls to find out whether they were getting the support they needed.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff An old office chair is among the piles of rubbish left on the section.

As for the rubbish that remained, Frizelle said given the rubbish was on his property, he would organise for it to be cleaned up on the weekend.

The Christchurch City Council previously confirmed it had received five complaints relating to the address.

A council compliance officer inspected the site in December looking for public health nuisances such as odour, flies, vermin or faeces, a spokesperson said.

Donaldson said that was something he had experienced firsthand.

“I have been standing in human faeces along the fenceline here, there is a lot of broken glass, alcohol bottles. I mean, it is dangerous for me really.”