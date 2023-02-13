Wet and windy weather expected for Canterbury

Cyclone Gabrielle will continue to bring intense and damaging weather our way over the next 48 hours from Monday. Already winds have been recorded at over 150kph, and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Canterbury isn’t clear of the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle, with wild wind and rain from the tail end of the system forecast to hit the region over much of the week ahead.

MetsService forecaster John Law said Cantabrians could expect four days of rain that would start to strengthen on Tuesday afternoon. Banks Peninsula area was expected to take the brunt of strong 80kph winds, and a heavy rain watch had been issued for North Canterbury.

“The few days after that, things start to pull off towards to east with still some showers to look out for. It's going to take its time to clear away,” Law said.

Christchurch is forecast to have a high 19C on Tuesday, along with increasing rainfall in the afternoon. Heavy rain and highs of 18C are anticipated for the rest of the week until the wet and windy weather finally eases on Saturday.

The heaviest rain was expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with 30mm to 50mm of rain forecast to fall over the city, 50mm to 75mm over west parts of the Port Hills, and 100mm to 150mm over southern parts of Banks Peninsula.

Local Civil Defence controller Mary Richardson said the usual precautions – such as checking and clearing stormwater grates – had been carried out.

“If you know there are leaves blocking sumps or drains by your property, it would help us if you could remove them, and put them in your green wheelie bin,” she said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Motorists navigate a flooded Fitzgerald Ave after heavy rain in Christchurch. (File photo)

The Christchurch City Council urged residents to be prepared for rain and strong winds.

MetService said the Marlborough, Tasman, and Buller areas also remained under an orange strong wind warning until 9pm on Tuesday.

Gusts reaching 120kph could damage trees, power lines and be hazardous for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles while driving.

Cyclone Gabrielle caused the entire North Island and upper South Island to be under weather warnings and brought immense rain and accumulating road closures and flight disruptions to the North Island on Monday.