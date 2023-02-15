Council proposes $5.1m development of Christchurch river red zone park

The rusty slide at Avon Park is likely to be replaced during a redevelopment of the area.

A new wetland and playground are being proposed in a $5.1 million redevelopment of a park within Christchurch’s river red zone.

The city council is proposing to start the work at Avon Park in Wainoni later this year, but is seeking public feedback first.

It wants to turn Avon Park’s lower terrace into naturalised wetland and upgrade the playground to possibly include a river swing, flying fox, rope climbing structure and basketball court.

The redevelopment would also make way for the City to Sea Pathway to run through the park. The council was also planning on formally closing Avonside Drive between Kerrs and Wainoni roads.

Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said the lower terrace would be transformed into an ecologically restored wetland, with improved play and recreational facilities installed on the higher ground.

The western section of Avonside Drive bordering Avon Park would be shut and would become a wetland.

The council was also considering stopping Avonside Drive between Kerrs Rd and Wainoni Rd in the future, and changing the section of road between 144 Kerrs Rd and Kerrs Reach into a park access road.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Christchurch City Council is proposing to build a new basketball court as part of its redevelopment of Avon Park.

Rutledge said stopping and closing the eastern section of Avonside Drive could improve the safety of recreational users as well as make provisions to ecologically restore that area in the future.

“We want to hear people’s thoughts on this before we proceed with the formal road-stopping process.”

Traffic reports completed in 2021 show daily traffic flow is low, but average speeds were high.

“This is mostly due to the fact the road looks like a rural road, but the high speeds are concerning and pose a safety risk to other users of the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor.”

Christchurch City Council Proposed redevelopment plans for Avon Park in the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor.

Rutledge said closing that section of Avonside Drive would slightly increase the number of vehicles using the surrounding minor arterial roads, but they would remain within the average traffic volume range.

The Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Trust is funding $2m to develop the upper terrace, while the remaining $3.1m to develop the lower wetland will be covered by a grant from the Christchurch Regeneration Acceleration Facility.

Construction of the area is expected to start next summer, and is estimated to be completed by mid 2025.

Consultation is open now and closes on March 10.