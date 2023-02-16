Academics urge Christchurch council to stop supporting Tarras airport 'vanity project'

People make their views known at a Christchurch City Council meeting on Wednesday.

Pressure is mounting on the city council to come out against Christchurch Airport’s “senseless” plans to build a new airport in Central Otago.

Eleven academics from across New Zealand have formed a group to oppose the airport’s proposal to build a “world-class sustainable airport” in Tarras – about 90km from Queenstown.

Three of those academics spoke at Wednesday’s Christchurch City Council meeting and urged the council not to continue supporting the project.

The council owns a 75% stake in the airport, with the other 25% owned by the Government.

READ MORE:

* Say no to planned Otago airport, academics urge

* Overdue library fines shelved permanently in Christchurch

* Prime minister asked to block Central Otago airport plans

* Plan to build new airport in Central Otago an 'act of evil', students warn

* Tarras airport stacks up as viable and sustainable



The academics said the Tarras development was a vanity project that would cripple Christchurch’s economy.

Bronwyn Hayward, a professor of political science and public policy at University of Canterbury, said there was a serious misalignment with the council’s own decisions and strategic goals and its ownership in an investment, via the airport, in Tarras.

The council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and wants to become carbon neutral by 2030, yet it has so far refused to oppose the proposed airport.

“Ratepayers want your climate leadership. And they don’t want what they increasingly perceive as a vanity project and capture by corporate industry,” Hayward told the council.

She said Tarras would become an “increasingly unpopular and polarising political decision”.

“Please put your money where your values are. Please rethink this decision, now.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The area of the proposed airport near Tarras, Central Otago.

Victoria University professor Ilan Noy​ said even if there were no greenhouse gas emissions involved in Tarras, it would still be a “senseless development”.

If Tarras did succeed, Noy said, ratepayers would lose, because the airport would drive away business, tourism and services from Christchurch.

“I see very little reason why the ratepayers of Christchurch would want to undertake a risky development project for Otago.”

Noy said the council would probably say it only sets the airport’s strategic direction, but “surely that direction is not shooting the council in the foot and crippling the economy of Christchurch for the foreseeable future”.

Distinguished Professor James Higham from Otago University said decisions that carry significant and long-term consequences should be fully informed by rigorous science.

He said the technical challenges in decarbonising aviation were “absolutely enormous”.

“Despite promises of zero carbon aviation, progress is very, very slow.”

It's a controversial time in the small Otago town of Tarras. "It’s just such a kick in the guts,” said recent arrival Donna Goddardon on the plans to build an airport. (First published December 22, 2020)

Efficiency gains in jet aircraft have been far outweighed by exponential growth in passenger numbers.

“Overall emissions are growing, not shrinking, as we close in on 2030.”

The city council does not have complete or direct control of the airport. That responsibility is delegated to Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL) – a company that creates a non-political buffer between the council and its businesses.

The council is able to give feedback to CCHL via a statement of intent document, outlining the holding company’s three-year vision.

Two years ago, councillor Yani Johanson attempted to get the council to state it was concerned about the airport’s strategic direction and the cost and climate change impact of pursuing Tarras. The vote was lost 4-8.

In a letter to the academic group, Christchurch Airport project director Michael Singleton defended the airport’s Tarras development.

He said New Zealand was geographically isolated and high-quality air connectivity would always be an important driver of social and economic wellbeing.

New Zealand did not have a great track record of planning for the future, Singleton said.

“Doing nothing in the face of a well-documented and fast-approaching infrastructure deficit and changing climate jeopardises the long-term ability of communities to maintain or improve their standard of living.”

Singleton said constraining air capacity would ultimately cause carbon emissions to grow as a result of increased driving and over-flying through less direct fly-drive options.

The proposed Tarras airport was being considered to manage demand when Queenstown Airport reached capacity, he said.