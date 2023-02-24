KTT: Sports, arts, music and family fun for the week ahead

The Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon is about having a go.

Kids in action at Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon

The Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon returns to Christchurch this Sunday, Feb 26, with Covid disruptions a thing of the past. Entries are full, so come and cheer on the youngsters as those from aged 6 to 15 years swim, bike and run their way around age-appropriate courses.

The TRYathlon caters to all fitness levels, with the focus on participation and giving it a try. The venue opens at 7am, with the junior athletes in action from 9am.

FIBA The Tall Blacks will meet Saudia Arabia in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

International basketball

The Tall Blacks will return to Christchurch this weekend for the first time since 2018, lining up against Saudi Arabia in the first of two World Cup qualifying games in New Zealand. The teams will take to the court at Christchurch Arena in Addington on Friday evening, Feb 24.

Electric Avenue and cyclone concert

Electric Avenue music festival at Hagley Park from 11 on Saturday Feb 25 is sold out, but there’a an online waiting list. Over 40 artists will take perform across five stages. Top acts include Lorde, Flume, L.A.B, Synthony, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Teeks and more.

Also sold out is a Cyclone Gabrielle fundraiser concert on Friday evening, Feb 24, at Christchurch Town hall, to be headlined by Lorde, Neil Finn and L.A.B.

For more cyclone fundraisers in Canterbury, check out this Stuff story.

Supplied Pianist Francesca Khalifa will perform at Christchurch's Great Hall Lunchtime Music series on Monday, February 27.

Pianist Francesca Khalifa entertains

Francesca Khalifa is an award-winning Italian-Egyptian pianist from New York. Her skills have been described as ‘uncommon among the new generation, usually technical, muscular and shaped to amaze the audience.

She will be playing works by Mozart and Liszt at a 1.10pm lunchtime concert at the Great Hall at the Christchurch Arts Centre on Monday February 27.

Get stung

British singer songwriter Sting will be strutting his stuff at Christchurch Arena in Addington on Wednesday 1 March.

Tiny performances

Ōtautahi Tiny Performance Festival will feature 60 artists, and 21 shows over three days, from Friday Feb 24 to Sunday Feb 26. The 2023 programme runs at the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetu, University of Canterbury Arts at The Arts Centre, and Canterbury Workers Educational Association.

With back-to-back shows, panel discussions, and durational and one-on-one performance works, Tiny Fest 2023 offers a selection of experimental performances.

Organisers say: Tiny Fest creates space for mana kōrero, mana ao tūroa, and mana tangata, by bringing people together to celebrate differences and the ways we are all interconnected.

Supplied David Correos performs in Haha Horror with Hamish Parkinson.

Horrifically hilarious

Comedy duo David Correos and Hamish Parkinson’s Haha Horror at Little Andromeda theatre promises to be “horrifically hilarious”. Named best live comedy show at the 2022 NZ Comedy Guild Awards, the performances are on Friday and Saturday, Feb 24 and 25. Tickets online.

Also comedic is the Court Theatre’s version of Sense and Sensibility, running at the theatre until March 11.

Community market

The Catholic Cathedral parish will hold a community market day at 10am to 1pm on Saturday Feb 25 at the St Marys pro-cathedral in Manchester St. There will be market stalls, a barbecue, devonshire tea, fun games, music and more.

Kelsey Knight/Unsplash Wine and food, Waipara, March 5.

Wine festival returns

Next weekend, on Sunday March 5, the North Canterbury Wine and Food Festival will return after a two-year Covid hiatus. Held at the Glenmark Domain, Waipara, there will be over 60 stalls ranging from fine dining, to comfort eats, and local wineries.

Making space

Representatives from Dawn Aerospace, University of Canterbury, Kea Aerospace and Aerospace Christchurch will talk about environmentally-friendly rockets, solar-powered remote-controlled aircraft and using artificial intelligence to map our world, on Friday evening, Feb 24, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at the central Christchurch library, Tūranga.

Associate professor Christopher Hann, will also give a presentation on the university’s rocketry programme and there will be a demonstration of a rocket self-correcting its flight into orbit.

This is a free event. There will be time for a few questions and answers at the end of the presentations.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Colour festivals are based on an Indian tradition.

Festival of Colour

Inspired by the Indian Festival of Colour, this event at Victoria Park in Rangiora will celebrate our multicultural region through music, food, dance, performances and of course throwing colours. From 11am till 4pm. Sunday Feb 26. There will have colours to buy, colour cannons, plus family entertainment like bouncy castles, bumper boats, water walkers, candy floss and more! Gold coin entry.

Mt Hutt fundraiser

This Lions club fundraiser for the Westpac Rescue Trust is an opportunity to see the Mt Hutt Ski Area in summer. Date is Saturday Feb 25, back-up weather day is Sunday Feb 26. The Summit 6 chairlift will be spinning, Can-Am Tours will be running to give 36deg views, and paintballs will be flying. Or take an ultra terrain vehicle ride with the Dirt Bandits for a big mountain adrenaline experience.