Large tree that fell and injured person sounded like a car crash

A large tree snapped and fell in Christchurch, injuring one person on Fifield Tce.

A person has been taken to Christchurch Hospital after a large tree snapped and fell on them.

The incident sounded like a car crash right outside their window, retired neighbour Ian said.

The incident happened on Fifield Tce in St Martins about 7.45am on Thursday. A St John spokesperson said one person was taken to Christchurch Hospital with minor injuries.

Neighbours understood a boy was hurt.

The branches of the “big willow”, as one neighbour described it, stretched out across about three-quarters of the road, they said. It blocked one lane of the road after it came down.

Residents Ian and Jackie, who did not give their last name, who have lived on Fifield Tce for seven years, said they felt lucky the tree did not go through their roof.

“Ian kept saying that one of these days it’s going to fall and land on our house,” Jackie said.

“It’s very tall and if it fell this way it couldn’t miss us ... they don't last forever,” Ian added.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The tree was last given a health and structure check in December.

Christchurch City Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said it was difficult to explain what led the tree to fall, but “it would be reasonable to say that the recent rain and wind would have been contributing factors”.

Christchurch experienced its first decent rainfall in five weeks on Wednesday.

About 37.2mm of rain had been recorded at Christchurch Airport between 12am Wednesday and 7.30am Thursday, MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said.

The last time the city had a decent rainfall was January 7, when 13.4mm fell in 24 hours.

Rutledge said the trees along the Heathcote River were last inspected in December as part of the council’s normal inspection programme, which assessed the trees’ health and structure, and whether any pruning was required.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Recent wind and rain was thought to be contributing factors to the tree’s fall.

Three trees were identified for removal in December, and had since been removed.

“The tree that failed was not one of them,” Rutledge said.

A parked car was completely crushed in Christchurch last year when a large tree fell on Harper Ave on August 6.

No-one was injured when the 152-year-old maritime pine fell.

At the time, Rutledge said the cause of that fall was not known, but it was likely a combination of wind and wet ground conditions.

Trees in the area were visually inspected after storm events and every three months, he said.