Quake-hit Cantabrians still mired in claims 12 years after disaster

Footage taken from the air with the urban search and rescue team surveying Hawke's Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle.

While cyclone and flood insurance claims pour in after the devastation in the North Island, more than 1000 Cantabrians are still waiting for closure from the earthquakes 12 years ago.

As at Wednesday’s anniversary of the deadly February 2011 quake, 298 homeowners still have claims with insurance companies, 845 with EQC (Toka Tū Ake Earthquake Commission), and 59 cases are in the court system, according to the latest figures.

EQC’s head of Canterbury claims, Bernadette McDougall, said her team is working solely on the quake claims, but this could change if the Government decides to redeploy staff to help with North Island claims.

CARYS MONTEATH/Stuff A Huntsbury home damaged in the February 2011 earthquake.

McDougall said all open claims from the Canterbury earthquakes are ones that were previously settled, then reopened because damage was either missed in earlier assessments, or badly repaired.

READ MORE:

* Woman declines EQC offer to fix leaky home after decade-long battle over quake repairs

* EQC settlement cap and levies to rise next year

* EQC 10 years after the 2011 earthquake: Has it transformed or only been tweaked?



Payouts for another 23,000 owners hinge on the outcome of a class action lawsuit against EQC which has its first hearing in the High Court on Wednesday.

Shirley couple Lucinda McEvedy and Andrew Freer will spend the day in court as the representative plaintiffs in the land claim.

They want payment to remediate their damaged land, which suffered severe liquefaction and still floods. EQC instead paid compensation for the reduced value of their land, a much smaller figure.

Their lawyer, Grant Shand, said affected homeowners had been hugely underpaid.

Supplied Lucinda McEvedy and Andrew Freer are the representative plaintiffs in a lawsuit against EQC.

McEvedy said she had found EQC difficult to deal with, and the prospect of going to court was “scary”.

“I really hope the judge will let the class action go ahead. Thousands of people have been underpaid, like us.”

A settlement would enable them to fix the land under their garage, which floods regularly, and do a proper reinstatement, she said.

The class action is one of 14 cases against EQC that are before the High Court, down from 800 two years ago.

Last year EQC settled 5196 claims, an average of 400 a month, and an average of 355 more come in each month. Half the most recent claims are for drainage.

McDougall said many reopened claims were triggered by homes changing hands. Those not eligible for the Government’s one-off on-sold package can still apply to have an EQC claim reopened.

“We encourage people to contact us if there have purchased a house and there is an issue. If customers are concerned, they can get a qualified expert, no matter what the problem is.”

She said EQC can only reopen a new claim if there is new information. Whether claims with private insurers can be reopened depends on individual policies.

Halswell resident Kaye Roberts is one of those with an EQC claim unresolved.

She said the 2013 repairs to her home were inadequate but she had been unable to convince EQC, and said an engineering report she had done lacked detail.

Roberts has since commissioned a second report, and hopes it will back up her concerns.

“I’ve got voids under the slab. When I vacuum, the slab vibrates. When the dog runs around the backyard, the lawn is vibrating.”

She said during the repairs a decade ago sunken floors were addressed using a levelling compound, the slab had lost its structural integrity, windows were fixed with untreated timber and a shower was not property connected to the drain, leading to wastewater flowing under the foundation slab for a decade.

“It’s just been one thing after another.”

She believes the house needs to be demolished, the land remediated and the house rebuilt with a suitable foundation.

“I don’t want a new house, but I need a new house.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Volunteers helping out after properties in the Christchurch earthquakes suffered liquefaction.

“I really am angry because I know I’m not the only one in this situation, still stuck with EQC and wanting what our EQC policy states – like for like, as when new.”

McDougall said EQC’s claims team was waiting for Roberts to “re-engage with them” as soon as she was ready to.

Another Christchurch homeowner, who did not want her name used, said she was still “healing” from a seven-year process leading to her and her partner having their re-repair claim settled just before Christmas.

The stress and anxiety had affected the couple and their young child, and they felt the battle had cost them a lot of family time, she said.

Despite that, they noticed an improvement in EQC’s conduct as the claim wore on.

“I could see the changes. They seem to have more open minds.

“I feel for the people in the North Island. It’s just starting for them. For us, the actual event was nothing compared with the aftermath of dealing with the insurance.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Dame Silvia Cartwright headed the inquiry into EQC.

The claims process has changed since the Canterbury quakes. Claims now go to private insurers for assessment, and the EQC building cap that was $100,000 during the quakes is now $300,000.

McDougall said most recommendations from Dame Silvia Cartwright’s 2020 EQC report had been implemented, with others under way.

The report followed a public inquiry and was scathing of EQC’s processes and treatment of customers.

“It’s a vastly different organisation now, from the 22 staff we had at the (September) 2010 event when we had to bring people in,” McDougall said.

She said EQC wanted people to be able to move on.

“We know that there were people that went in trying to minimise what they were seeing. Now the mantra is to go in and look for the damage.

“In the chaos of 2010 and 2011, we often didn’t give customers enough time to work through what had happened to their property.”