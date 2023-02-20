More than 15,000 bus trips cancelled in four months in Greater Christchurch

Sue Donaldson waits at the bus stop on Kidman Rd in Rolleston. The Rolleston resident is one of thousands of bus passengers to have their trips cancelled over the past four months.

More than 15,000 bus trips have been cancelled throughout greater Christchurch in the past four months – that’s an average of 127 a day.

Nurses, school children and thousands of residents have been left waiting, some for long periods of time, for buses that never show up. They are late for work and school causing many to give up using the service altogether.

Environment Canterbury (ECan), which manages the Metro bus network, says the cancellations are due to a national driver shortage and Covid-related sickness.

ECan says it is working hard to resolve the issue as “swiftly as possible”, but can not say when that is likely to be.

The driver shortage has come at a time when more people are being encouraged to take the bus to help kerb carbon emissions and when fares have been 50% cheaper, thanks to Government funding.

Stefanie Larson​, a nurse at Christchurch Hospital, said her early morning bus did not show up in Halswell on Thursday morning.

Another bus showed up 15 minutes later, but she was late for work, which was not good for a nurse, she said.

“In this job you can not be five minutes late.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff ECan says a bus driver shortage and Covid-19 related illnesses are to blame for thousands of cancelled bus trips.

Rolleston woman Sue Donaldson was left waiting at Hornby Mall for about an hour-and-a-half, after three buses in a row to Rolleston did not show up.

“It’s just not good enough.”

A staff member at one of the shops in the mall, who also lived in Rolleston, ended up giving Donaldson a ride home when her shift finished.

“I think she felt sorry for me.”

Figures supplied by ECan, show the number of cancellations has escalated over the past year. Last month 3774 trips were cancelled, in December 3727, November 4054 and in October 4111.

There were no missed trips in January and February 2022, but since then a total of 28,674 trips have not happened. However, ECan points out it has run a total of 639,617 trips during that time. The missed trips account for 4.5% averaged out across the year.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Sue Donaldson was left waiting at Hornby Mall for about an hour-and-a-half, after three buses in a row failed to arrive.

An ECan spokesperson said Canterbury was experiencing a public bus driver shortage, which has affected the area since late 2021.

”This is a national issue that has disrupted public transport services in all other major urban centres around New Zealand.”

The shortage was mainly the result of a competitive labour market and has been further exacerbated by Covid-related illness over the past year, ECan said.

“We understand the frustration customers face when services are unexpectedly cancelled, and we are working closely with our operators to minimise disruptions.”

Bus operators were prioritising school services and express services were picking up passengers along regular routes. Operators were also trying to avoid the cancellation of consecutive trips on a single route where possible, ECan said.

Stuff ECan needs another 45 drivers to fill vacancies.

But, passengers have asked that better information is supplied when a trip is cancelled.

Donaldson and others have reported having no warning about the cancellations.

She said ECan needed a decent phone app, which alerted people well in advance if a bus was being cancelled.

ECan said once a trip was confirmed as cancelled, operators remove the trips from the real-time information system as soon as possible.

It was about 45 drivers short of a full complement on its network, which has about 600 drivers.

ECan said it was working closely with operators and central Government to help recruit more bus drivers to the industry.

It announced a $4 an hour wage increase to $28 an hour in October and later that same month the Government announced it would fund a wage increase to up to $30 an hour in urban centres.

The increase in pay rates, have made a difference to driver recruitment, Amalgamated Workers Union NZ (AWUNZ) assistant secretary Lindsay Chappell​ said.

He was surprised to see the Go Bus training school full when he visited last week.

There were at least 15 trainees and during the past three years there was usually only about two or three and maybe up to six, he said.

Chappell said most of the trainees were New Zealanders which was also unusual.

He said he had talked to a 24-year-old who had decided to leave his Government job to be a bus driver.

The industry had always been reliant on immigrants but during Covid-19 many went home to their families and then could not get back into the country, Chappell said.

ECan, Auckland Transport and Greater Wellington Regional Council jointly wrote to the Government in September asking for immigration settings to be reviewed for bus drivers.

In December, the Government announced an agreement for bus drivers that would provide a two-year time-limited pathway to residency.