Canterbury comedian goes straight(ish) with Jane Austen adaptation

Kim Garrett (Mrs Fanny Dashwood) and Kathleen Burns (Mr John Dashwood) in costume for the new show.

Award-winning Canterbury performer Penny Ashton has spent her career parodying novelist Jane Austen, and now she has adapted one of her novels for the Court Theatre.

Ashton has toured the world with her one-woman show Promise & Promiscuity, which lovingly skewers the works of the celebrated English novelist.

Austen’s novel Sense & Sensibility has been adapted for a new play that runs at the Court Theatre until March 11.

“It’s my favourite Jane Austen novel and it was my gateway drug,” she said.

“The script is a little straighter than I normally do.”

But Ashton has still added her own comic twist to the show, writing some new jokes and having all the roles played by six female cast members.

“I wanted it to be all women.

“Jane Austen was denied so much. She had no autonomy over her own life because she was a woman.

“So, I decided I would use women to celebrate her life.”

Supplied Louise Frost Glossop (Mr Robert Ferrars) and Rebekah Head (Miss Lucy Steele) in Sense and Sensibility.

She said working out how the small cast could play all the roles was like “playing Tetris with six actors”.

The approach means actor Kathleen Burns plays Mr John Dashwood, in full sideburns and top hat.

The themes of Sense and Sensibility, which was first published in 1811, were still relevant, Ashton said.

“It is about the search for love and security and secure housing which makes it wildly pertinent.

“The play is about the battle between heart and head.”

Ashton is no stranger to adapting 19th century novelists for the stage. She has also had great success with a one woman show parodying the works of Charles Dickens called Olive Copperbottom.

Her next one woman show will be a parody of William Shakespeare’s plays called Tempestuous.