Tiny Fest returns to Christchurch with dance, poetry and performance art

Sally Stockwell will be performing at the Tiny Fest in Christchurch this weekend.

Tiny Fest is the event where if you like your seat, you can buy it and take it home.

The arts festival is braving Covid-19, funding woes and cyclones to return to Christchurch for the third time this weekend.

The fringe festival, which started in 2019, will bring dance, poetry, performance art and music to the city, with 20 shows by about 60 performers staged over one intense weekend.

Artistic director Julia Harvie said this year the audience seats will also be works of art, which can be purchased by patrons at the end of the festival from $25.

Artist Natalie Bascand has hand painted the 78 wooden audience seats bright yellow with distinctive blue text.

“The chairs become a work of art in their own right,” Harvie said.

Supplied The seats at Tiny Fest, designed by artist Natalie Bascand, can be purchased at the end of the festival.

“It is another way that people can be an arts patron as well.”

Harvie said the festival was a low-budget event, which meant they could be experimental.

“We are putting on a festival on the smell of an oily rag.

“But that means we can take a few more risks. We can play a bit more in terms of the communities we can engage with.

“Larger organisations have their core audience that they rely on and are particular about what they want to see.”

Highlights include Alexa Wilson’s show ALIEN, Their feet did not touch the ground by Jazmine Rose Phillips and We’ve Got So Much To Talk About by Christchurch performer Sally Stockwell.

Supplied Janaína Moraes will also perform at Tiny Fest this weekend.

The festival was first held in Christchurch in 2019, was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and funding issues, then went ahead in 2021.

Harvie said three shows had to be cancelled this year due to funding issues and Cyclone Gabrielle.

She said the festival keynote speech will be by Arts Foundation general manager Jessica Palalagi and will reflect on how to make art in difficult times. It will be called Making Art When the World Burns.

“All artists are asking themselves how do we make art in this difficult financial climate and how do we justify making work when there are such critical concerns like climate change,” Harvie said.