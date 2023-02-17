Christchurch mayor wants money to help restore former Dux de Lux

The former Dux de Lux building is owned by the Christchurch Arts Centre and has been derelict for over a decade.

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger has met with Arts Centre leaders as he looks for ways to help publicly fund restoration of the former Dux de Lux building.

In August, the Arts Centre rejected a proposal from a group that wanted to raise $9.5 million to restore the derelict building and former bar in exchange for 50 years of free rent.

The Dux de Lux, which opened in 1978, was much-loved for its sunny, sheltered courtyard, microbrewery, live music and food. The building is owned by the Arts Centre and has been sitting derelict since the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes.

Mauger and Christchurch City Council staff met with Arts Centre director Philip Aldridge and board chairperson Murray Dickinson last month to discuss possible funding options for the Dux de Lux building.

Mauger said council funding to help restore the Dux could be considered as part of the long-term plan next year, which sets budgets for 10 years.

“We have got to see where we can find some money,’’ he said.

“It makes sense that [the Arts Centre] own it and do it up, but they haven't got the money. I'm very keen on trying to find some money, but trying to find money at the moment is not that exciting.

“Inflation, insurance and interest is putting the squeeze on everything.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Dux de Lux founder Richard Sinke was initially excited his pub in the Arts Centre could finally be restored.

Mauger said council staff will come up with options for the building and then he would be briefed.

“It is in process. It hasn't gone to sleep.”

He said the Dux was part of the city’s cultural heritage.

“It was a place where live music was born, and lots of bands owe their [breakthrough] to the Dux. The Dux inherited and added to the social and cultural heritage of the site.”

The team hoping to restore the Dux de Lux includes Dux founder Richard Sinke, developer Shaun Stockman, who has specialised in restoring Christchurch heritage buildings, and property investor Tim Weston, who restored the Britten Stables with his wife Isabelle Weston.

STUFF The popular Dux de Lux bar could be restored after being derelict for over a decade. (Video created March 11, 2022)

Social enterprise expert James Stewart of Gemelli Consulting, who is part of the would-be restoration team, said the deadlock could be broken with an interest-free loan from council for about three to four million dollars.

He said the team was meeting with council staff next week.

“I think that could be one way the deadlock could be broken,’’ he said.

“We still think there is a huge willingness from the public to get behind the campaign to see the Dux restored.

“It is pretty clear that the people of Christchurch want this to happen.”

Council head of city growth and property, Bruce Rendall, said the council is in contact with the team behind the planned restoration and hopes to meet them soon about their proposal.

Arts Centre director Philip Aldridge did not respond to calls for comment.