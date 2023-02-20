Health warning for popular Christchurch swimming spots lifted

Medical Officer of Health Dr Cheryl Brunton says new water tests show faecal bacteria is now below guideline values, making swimming spots safe for a dip. (File photo)

Temporary health warnings for several of Christchurch’s most popular swimming spots have been lifted.

On Friday Te Mana Ora (Community and Public Health unit) – part of Te Whatu Ora, Health New Zealand – issued a warning that high levels of faecal bacteria had been found in a number of bays in Lyttelton and Akaroa harbours.

Some of Christchurch’s busiest family beaches were deemed unsafe for swimming, including Wainui Beach, Duvauchelle Bay, Charteris Bay, Church Bay, Cass Bay, Glen Bay, Tikao Bay and French Farm.

On Monday afternoon, Medical Officer of Health Dr Cheryl Brunton said the latest water tests showed faecal bacteria was now below guideline values.

Swimmers, she said, “can now get back in the water without the risk of illness”.