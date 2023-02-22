Momentum grows in New Brighton as new $2.5m 'village green' proposed

A major proposal to revamp part of New Brighton Mall has been unveiled - and there is hope that work could start within months.

A new $2.5 million village green surrounded by bars, restaurants and shops is being proposed for New Brighton Mall.

The community-led project, funded by a Canterbury Earthquake Appeal Trust grant, will turn 1000m² of largely vacant land behind Marine Parade’s Pierside building at the beach end of the mall into a place where the community can gather.

A large grassed area is proposed, with a big stage for performances at one end. Market stalls, food trucks, pop-up retail outlets, a social enterprise community space and a skate area for young people are also in the plans.

SUPPLIED Greater New Brighton Community Leadership Group has released plans to “reimagine” part of New Brighton Mall.

The Greater New Brighton Community Leadership Group, made up of six volunteers led by local Robbie Baigent​, has spent the last 18 months developing the project.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Community leaders James Ridpath, Michelle Hansen, Pauline Cowens, Paul Durie, Ruth Kenny, group chairperson Robbie Baigent, Lin Klenner and Christchurch councillor Celeste Donovan are leading the plans, which could see the development of an area for bands to play, markets and food stalls.

The group has been working closely with the Harris family, who now own the land, as well as a large chunk of beach-front property that stretches back into the mall on both sides.

The family plan to lease the village green land to the group and develop the surrounding area into a bar and restaurant hub with shops.

A brewery is currently in the community group’s plans, but Robbie​ Harris said that was an early idea and was likely to change.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The planned development site in New Brighton.

They may consider bringing a couple of independent craft brewers into the area, he said, but no decisions had yet been made.

Harris said his family, which started buying the land last year, were exploring lots of different concepts and were developing a plan that would see the area cohesively developed by one owner with one vision.

New Brighton’s commercial core has struggled for a number of years as multiple landowners held on to properties without developing them, and Harris said this would be the first time in recent years that this area of the suburb had had one owner.

Stacy Squires/Stuff New Brighton Mall has looked unkempt and dreary for years, with rows of empty shops and derelict buildings.

“We’re looking at what is going to work there.”

The community group came up with the village green proposal after reviewing the results of 22 community consultations carried out in New Brighton by various organisations since the earthquakes, 12 years ago. The group also sought additional feedback from the community.

Baigent said more than 60% of people wanted something done in the mall and more community spaces.

SUPPLIED The surrounding area will be developed by the Harris family.

The group is now seeking feedback on the green. Once consensus is reached the plan will be finalised and the necessary permissions from Christchurch City Council pursued.

“We are not here to fix New Brighton. We can’t fix it with $2m. We can create an environment that gives it a kick-start – something the community can be proud of,” Baigent said.

New Brighton is starting to gain momentum as more people move into the area. About 300 new homes are planned or about to be built in spots around the beach front or mall.

Christchurch city’s coastal councillor Celeste Donovan said land banking had been a barrier to New Brighton’s development so she was pleased to see the community and private sector working together.

“It is the best of all scenarios.”

Baigent was not able to say when work would begin on the village green because it would depend on getting community approval and then the necessary approvals from the council.

However, he hoped the group would be ready to put shovels in the ground within months, rather than years, although it was unlikely to be ready before next summer.