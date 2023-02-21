Father and teenage son escape fire that gutted home

A father and son escaped a house fire in Linwood on Tuesday, but their home is badly damaged.

A father and his teenage son escaped a suspicious house fire that gutted the front of their home.

Firefighters were called to Kearneys Rd in Linwood, Christchurch at 12.20pm on Tuesday.

The house was “well alight” when fire crews arrived and suffered “substantial damage” in the blaze, said Fire and Emergency shift manager Lyn Crosson.

Tatiana Gibbs/Stuff Several windows were smashed and burnt out.

A police spokesperson said they are speaking with a person who is assisting with inquiries.

Several windows were broken and burnt out, and fire investigators removed piles of debris from inside a front room.

READ MORE:

* Bride and groom seriously injured in wedding night crash

* Neighbour complaints prompt costly fight with council over home-based car-spray business

* 14-year-old caused $100,000 worth of damage at Canterbury construction site



Senior Christchurch city station officer Greg Koppert said a father and his 14-year-old son evacuated the building safely and firefighters had the blaze contained after 45 minutes.

A neighbour said they saw “big flames went up in minutes”.

The cause of the fire was “not obvious”, Crosson said.

Tatiana Gibbs/Stuff The cause of a house fire in Linwood on Tuesday is yet to be determined.

Fire investigator Bruce Irvine and police remained at the scene on Tuesday afternoon working to determine the cause of the fire, which is being treated as suspicious.

Irvine said he could not comment on the cause of fire because it was a police incident, but urged families to have a plan to escape fire and to remember to close doors when leaving a burning building to help slow a fire’s growth.

“Working smoke alarms and an evacuation plan save lives, as fire is very fast.”