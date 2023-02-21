Occupants escape Christchurch house fire, but building substantially damaged

The occupants of a Linwood house escaped a fire on Tuesday, but their building is damaged. (File photo)

A home in Linwood, Christchurch, has suffered “substantial damage” in a fire.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Lyn Crosson said firefighters were called to Kearneys Rd at 12.20pm on Tuesday.

The house was “well alight” when fire crews arrived.

Several people were inside the house when the fire started, but they got out safely and were unharmed, Crosson said.

Four fire crews fought the blaze and had it contained by 2pm. Two trucks from Christchurch, one from Woolston and one from Anzac Drive were used.

The cause of the fire was “not obvious” and a fire investigator had been called, Crosson said.