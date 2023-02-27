Ratepayers having to foot $2m bill for backlog in resource consent applications

Environment Canterbury and the Christchurch City Council are struggling to keep up with resource consent applications.

Christchurch ratepayers will have to pick up the tab for a backlog in resource consent applications, as both the district and regional councils struggle with staffing shortages, “higher complexity” requests and other delays.

It comes as Environment Canterbury (ECan) forecasts a 10% average rates rise this year – more than double the proposed 4.6% increase in its last 10-year plan.

The Christchurch City Council has indicated an average 5.6% rates rise this year.

ECan’s draft annual plan points to a backlog in consent processing as a key factor for its increase.

Although applicants are meant to pay to have their consents processed, delays caused by staffing challenges and the increasing complexity of applications meant ECan was “unable to fully recover costs”. The council would also have to spend more on labour to clear the backlog.

ECan would be unable to recover about $2 million worth of consent fees – money that would have to be covered the council’s general reserves instead, finance and corporate services director Giles Southwell said.

The council was losing money as it had to discount its fees by 1% for each day it missed the statutory deadline for processing consents, up to a maximum of 50%.

The average delay was about 10 weeks , though the timeframe “varies hugely depending on the nature of the activity being applied for and the scale, scope and significance of that activity”, consents planning manager Aurora Grant said.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff Developer Richard Peebles believes consenting delays are getting worse in Christchurch. (File photo)

A nationwide shortage of planning professionals and the “high number of complex consents” was contributing to ECan’s backlog, she said.

“We process the most resource consent applications of any regional council in Aotearoa/New Zealand – between 1500 and 2200 each year.”

The city council website says it is up-skilling staff to process “higher complexity” applications, using contractors, and investigating other initiatives to “help get through the amount of work in front of us”.

Christchurch developer Richard Peebles said the delays were “exhausting.”

He felt the situation had worsened since he called the city council the “main barrier to development in Christchurch” at a council budget hearing last year.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Christchurch City Council head of planning and consents John Higgins says the council’s resource consent team is using about 20 consultants to deal with the overflow of applications. (File photo)

He was frustrated the council was increasing penalty rates for undeveloped land, while taking so long to work through consent applications.

“You couldn’t make this stuff up.”

Peebles said he had some sympathy for both councils, which had staffing delays “like everybody else”, but increased complexities in the law and applications were being “driven by the bureaucrats, not the applicants”.

Marc Hunter, the director of nationwide building company Latitude Homes, has also spoken out against the delays, saying in late 2021 that they appeared to be worse in Christchurch than anywhere else.

City council head of planning and consents John Higgins said the delays were due to a “record” number of applications. The council received 3337 applications during the 2021-22 financial year, and 1854 so far this financial year.

It was using about 20 consultants for “overflow processing”, the cost of which was passed on to the applicant, he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Mike Greer had to wait nine months for resource consent to build 70 townhouses. Now he has another lengthy wait for a building consent. (First published May 15, 2022)

However, the city council also had to drop its fees by 1% for each day it missed the statutory deadline, up to a maximum of 50%.

Higgins said the council met the deadline for 83% of resource consent applications made in January and 72% for the year to date.

This was “significantly” improved from six months ago, when it met the deadline for only 58% of applications.

A resource consent is required when a proposed building or activity does not comply with all the relevant rules in a council’s district plan, while a building consent confirms work complies with the Building Act and the building code.

The city council’s building consent team was unable to respond by deadline, but its website says it met the statutory 20-working day deadline for 56.8% of residential building consents and 90.2% of commercial building consents in January.

The city council is responsible for issuing building consents and some resource consent applications (land use and subdivision) within Christchurch and Banks Peninsula, while resource consents for other land uses – such as farming or storing animal effluent – fall to ECan, as do consents to discharge contaminants or water. ECan also processes water and coastal permits.