Contentious cycleway work will continue, but the fight is not over, councillor warns

Protesters called on the Christchurch City Council not to delay work on the Wheels to Wings cycleway.

Work on a contentious Christchurch cycleway will carry on, but one councillor warns the fight to delay the project will continue.

Christchurch City Council decided on Wednesday not to defer work on the Wheels to Wings cycleway on Harewood Rd, a bus lane on Lincoln Rd and four other transport projects.

The decision, which was almost unanimous apart from one abstention from Cr Yani Johanson, followed a series of impassioned pleas from cycling advocates earlier in the day.

The council decided instead to pause work on 24 other transport projects, so it can prioritise spending $25.6 million of Government climate change money to fast-track 11 projects to encourage walking, cycling and public transport use.

READ MORE:

* Who are Christchurch's six new councillors and what do they want to achieve?

* Transport plans in for an overhaul as new Christchurch mayor vows to unite his council

* Notes from 'backroom' meeting reveal mayoral hopeful Mauger's agenda

* Canterbury Charity Hospital considers legal action over 'inferior' cycleway design

* Councillors trade jibes on social media over $22m Christchurch cycleway



The Government had originally granted the council $34m in funding from its Climate Emergency Response Fund (CERF) for 14 projects, but staff withdrew three projects because they could not meet Government deadlines.

The work has to be completed by June next year, and council staff said they could not achieve that without dropping other projects first.

Council transport head Lynette Ellis said the council’s annual capital transport budget was about $100m and adding $34m in projects to that represented a big increase in its programme, which had resourcing implications.

She said it was not as simple as hiring more staff because they were skilled positions that could not easily be filled. Contractors were also reporting they could not manage multiple large projects because of staffing issues.

The three withdrawn projects are a southeast cycle connection, a bus priority lane in Gloucester St and a healthy streets programme in Linwood.

Christchurch City Council The council’s preferred design for the central section of the Wheels to Wings cycleway, between Nunweek Blvd and the Bishopdale roundabout.

Ellis said the council had been told this week that consultation and design had to be done by September this year and that could not be done for those three projects.

Many councillors including Johanson and Celeste Donovan made a point of not wanting projects in their wards deferred, but deputy mayor Pauline Cotter said the council needed to have a “city wide lens” when making the decision.

About $15m of the Government money would be spent in the east.

Cr Sam MacDonald said the decision was about saving the council money. It was not climate related and not about delaying cycleways, he said.

However Cr Victoria Henstock wanted it to be about deferring the Wheels to Wings cycleway.

She said deferring the cycleway project would have given the council an opportunity to pause and reflect.

Christchurch man Allan Taunt videos himself cycling down Harewood Rd, where the Wheels to Wings cycleway is planned.

She warned that the conversation would not end here, vowing to continue to fight the cycleway during the upcoming annual plan process.

Henstock told the cycling advocates who talked at the beginning of the meeting, while their passion for the cycleway was evident, their pleas were a “distraction to the bigger issues” the council was facing.

“In all honesty I’m not sure that it’s the best use of time today, to have to sit down and go through that same old cycling rhetoric.”

Crs James Gough and Aaron Keown also said they wanted the cycleway deferred.

Cr Tyrone Fields said for every person that says “bloody cyclist” there were 10 people saying “effing Merivale tractors”.

Cr Sara Templeton said climate change is no longer an abstract thought or something that happened in the future.

She said while it was not easy trying to pick and choose projects, the cycleways and public transport improvements were a proven way to reduce emissions.

Keown said behaviour change would not save the planet, even if everyone in the country decided to cycle.

Earlier in the meeting, climate advocacy group Extinction Rebellion told the council the city was not immune to destructive storms and it was unthinkable that it would consider anything to delay emissions reduction.

The council decided by 11 votes to 6 in July last year to approve the Wheels to Wings cycleway. The decision came 19 months after the cycleway design was first proposed and followed two rounds of consultation, more than 1400 submissions and 70 design changes.