People gather for first earthquake memorial service in two years

Tony Martin, a firefighter from Australia, came over from Australia to attend a public service at the Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial in Christchurch. He attended five times before.

People gathered in Christchurch for the first time in two years to mark the anniversary of the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes on Wednesday.

Families, firefighters and politicians came together on a rainy afternoon at the Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial to remember the 185 people who lost their lives in the disaster. The ceremony did not go ahead last year due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger said the 12th anniversary of the quakes was a time to remember those who helped the city at its time of need.

“We remember with great gratitude all those who came to help.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A flower is seen on the Avon River during a public service at the Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial in Christchurch.

“In Christchurch, we know what it means for the community to come together to help people.

“That is what makes us stronger as a community and helps us get through the really tough times.

“Today, let us remember the loved ones we lost, but let us also remember the support we received that helped us get through.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A member of the European Parliament takes a photo prior to a public service at the Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial in Christchurch.

The memorial service began with a minute’s silence, followed by a reading of the names of the 185 people who died in earthquakes.

A replica of the ship’s bell from the HMNZS Canterbury was struck as each name was read aloud.

People also laid wreaths at the memorial and cast flowers into the Avon River to mark the anniversary.