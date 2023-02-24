Christchurch's answer to Government's housing density mandate makes almost half the city exempt

Most of Christchurch’s hill suburbs will be exempt from new housing intensification plans.

Homes up to six storeys will be allowed around Christchurch’s shopping centres, but almost half the city’s residential properties will be exempt from new housing intensification plans.

Christchurch City Council has released a revised proposal to allow housing intensification across the city after it controversially decided not to adopt the Government’s new density rules in September last year.

The issue has been one of the city's most controversial in recent years, with more than 20 residents groups opposing the Government directive.

That plan would have allowed up to three homes of three storeys to go up in most of the city without a resource consent. Residents feared that plan would result in a loss of sunshine, privacy and trees.

Since September council staff have been working to find a more palatable proposal, which was released Thursday evening.

The new proposal allows six-storey buildings without a consent within 600 metres of main shopping areas in Hornby, Papanui, and Riccarton and within 400m of Shirley/The Palms, Eastgate, Northwood, north Halswell, Bush Inn, Merivale and north Sydenham.

Four storeys (14m) would be allowed within 200m of Barrington, Bishopdale and Prestons.

Buildings of up to 10 storeys (32 metres) and six stories (20m) would be allowed without a resource consent within 1.2 kilometres of the city centre.

Three dwellings of up to three storeys would be permitted without a consent in large parts of the rest of the city, which are classed as being within a walkable distance to public transport links.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Properties of up to six storeys will be allowed within 400m of Eastgate Mall.

About 68,000 residential properties across the city (out of a total of 154,455), including most of the hill suburbs and coastal areas, will be largely exempt from the new rules, for varying reasons.

Those areas, including Lyttelton, have been classed as either too far from public transport, or are at risk of flooding or rock fall.

About 250 properties around Riccarton Bush were on the excluded list as is the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor.

People wanting to build intensive developments in these excluded areas would need to apply for a resource consent.

Christchurch City Council An illustration of a high density residential zone in the central city.

The Government’s new intensification rules were based on Auckland sunlight levels, which would have seen some Christchurch ground-floor units have no sunshine for more than five months each year, compared to three months in Auckland.

New recession plane rules have been drawn up to protect neighbours sun, but it would still mean some ground floor properties could be without sun for three months of the year.

The council will consider the changes, called Plan Change 14, on Wednesday and, if approved, the council will publicly notify the plan change on March 17.

At this point, people will be able to search online to see how their property is affected.

Alden Williams/Stuff Six and 10 storey buildings will be allowed within 1.2km of parts of the central city.

Submissions on the proposals can be made until May 3. An independent hearings panel would convene in October/November and then recommendations formulated. The council would then decide, in March/April 2024, whether to approve the panel’s recommendations.

Council head of planning and consents John Higgins said it was important people had their say once the proposed changes were formally notified.

“We’ve listened and incorporated a lot of public feedback.”

It was not known if the new plans would be acceptable to the Government.

STUFF Efforts to increase housing density in Christchurch are drawing the ire of local residents. (First published February 9, 2021).

In November, then Associate Minister for the Environment Phil Twyford appointed Christchurch-based mediator John Hardie to “understand the issues with housing intensification” in the city.

Earlier this month, Higgins said Hardie had no role in formulating the new recommendations and did not have to approve them before they went to council.

Higgins said the Government, via its various ministries, would have a chance to submit on the proposal along with residents.