Motorbikes seized and infringements issued after Mongrel Mob tangi

Members and supporters of the Mongrel Mob roared along Bealey Ave in Christchurch on Wednesday for the tangi of former boss Chad Puru, forcing motorists to pull over and leaving some terrified.

Three motorcycles have been impounded and seven infringement notices issued after a Mongrel Mob tangi to honour a former gang boss took over Christchurch streets.

Mongrel Mob members and affiliates stopped traffic in the city as they farewelled former boss Chad Puru on January 11, whose body was found a week earlier inside a burnt-out car on remote farmland in North Canterbury.

A procession of about 30 vehicles and motorbikes drove through the city, with gang members spotted riding in the boots of vehicles, hanging off the back of utes and leaning out of windows.

One woman was forced to stop at traffic lights at the junction of Manchester St and Bealey Ave as motorbikes drove through red lights. She said at the time “it was very intimidating”.

“I saw bikers without helmets, red lights being run, no seat belts on, with people hanging out of windows and all sorts of intimidating behaviour – yet nothing done.”

Police later issued a warning they would seize vehicles and issue fines to any lawbreakers.

Acting Inspector Stephen McDaniel acknowledged the public concern and said it was not always possible for police to intervene immediately in every situation of potential offending, given the safety risks.

Stuff Members hung out of windows and off the backs of utes as the procession made its way through some of the city’s main streets.

Police confirmed on Thursday – more than a month on from the tangi– that three motorcycles had been impounded, and seven infringements were issued in relation to the event.

“Inquiries are ongoing and further impoundments are likely,” a police spokesperson said.