Huge willow tree falls down in North Hagley Park

19:13, Feb 23 2023
Treetech staff cut down a massive tree that fell on Park Terrace in North Hagley Park on Thursday.
KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff
Treetech staff cut down a massive tree that fell on Park Terrace in North Hagley Park on Thursday.

One of North Hagley Park’s big willows came hurtling down on Thursday, and ended up in a chippie.

The tree fell on Park Tce in central Christchurch. It’s the second big willow to come down in a week in the city, after a large tree in St Martins fell and injured one person.

A Christchurch City Council spokesperson said they were aware of the Hagley Park tree and had contractors working to clear the site. Workers could be seen feeding branches into a wood chipping machine on Thursday afternoon.

The tree’s health and structure was last inspected in 2021 and council determined it didn’t need any work or pruning.

A large maritime pine tree planted in 1870 fell in North Hagley Park in 2021 and completely crushed cars and blocked Harper Ave.

The large willow that fell on Thursday had last been inspected by council staff in 2021.
KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff
The large willow that fell on Thursday had last been inspected by council staff in 2021.
 