Huge willow tree falls down in North Hagley Park

Treetech staff cut down a massive tree that fell on Park Terrace in North Hagley Park on Thursday.

One of North Hagley Park’s big willows came hurtling down on Thursday, and ended up in a chippie.

The tree fell on Park Tce in central Christchurch. It’s the second big willow to come down in a week in the city, after a large tree in St Martins fell and injured one person.

A Christchurch City Council spokesperson said they were aware of the Hagley Park tree and had contractors working to clear the site. Workers could be seen feeding branches into a wood chipping machine on Thursday afternoon.

The tree’s health and structure was last inspected in 2021 and council determined it didn’t need any work or pruning.

A large maritime pine tree planted in 1870 fell in North Hagley Park in 2021 and completely crushed cars and blocked Harper Ave.