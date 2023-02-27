More events for Christchurch? Council wants to spend $2 million to lure them

Christchurch will play host to a major event next month when SailGP takes to Lyttelton Harbour.

The Christchurch City Council wants to spend another $2 million annually to help attract more events to the city.

The new money is proposed within the council’s draft 2023-24 budget, which is about to be put out for public feedback.

The additional $2m is responsible for about 0.3 percentage points of the average 5.6% rates increase city residents are facing.

One of the reasons the extra money is needed is to start lining up events for the recently completed Te Pae convention centre, the under construction Te Kaha stadium, and the recently delayed and yet-to-be-finished Parakiore metro sports centre.

The money would be jointly managed by the council and two of its agencies: events' company Venues Ōtautahi and economic development agency ChristchurchNZ.

It would be spent on a diverse range of events.

The council’s head of recreation, sports and events, Nigel Cox, said it could be used to help attract major events – which could be one-off or recurring – or promoter events. It could also go towards community events involving sports, arts and culture or community development.

The money could be spent on about 10 to 30 events each year, Cox said.

Christchurch City Council/Supplied Part of the reason for the extra money is to start lining up events for the city’s new stadium, Te Kaha.

“We’ve got a pipeline of what we want to bid for, but if we don’t win an event then we might change it and try and get something else.”

The plan was to spread the events throughout the year, he said.

While the money was for attracting events, there were various ways to do this. Cox said each event had slightly different requirements.

Examples of how the money could be spent include an incentive payment fee, helping develop an event to make it more than what it has been previously, providing necessary infrastructure, marketing the event, or supporting a legacy action the event wanted to undertake, such as cleaning up a stream or planting trees.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Sir Elton John visited Christchurch in January, playing at Orangetheory Stadium.

Cox said the council had a pipeline of events planned out for the next three years.

Bids for some events had to be made well in advance, while others wanted to visit the city two years in a row, he said.

Asked why the money was needed now, Cox said part of it was taking Christchurch’s future infrastructure into account.

In the central city, construction is ongoing at the Parakiore metro sports facility and the new 30,000-seat covered Te Kaha stadium. These two major facilities, which will collectively cost about $1 billion, are due to open in early 2025 and April 2026 respectively.

Christchurch City Council Christchurch's new stadium Te Kaha is starting to take shape, with new drone footage from the city council showing its enormous footprint.

“Certainly as we get this new infrastructure much closer and there’s greater certainty around it, we need to start bidding for and pitching for events,” Cox said.

“The important thing for us is if we get the money in this [council budget], then we know we can bid for future events knowing that we have the money and could pay for it, even though the event might only be coming in 25 or 26.”

Cox said the events would have a range or economic and community benefits, though return on investment (ROI) varied depending on the type of event.

For major events, visitor spend was, on average, $7.50 for every dollar invested, while business events had a minimum ROI of $35 for every dollar spent.

Meanwhile, one major event is due to take place in Christchurch next month when SailGP, a catamaran racing event, takes to Lyttelton Harbour.

To support that event, ChristchurchNZ previously said it would pay SailGP $1m in cash and another $500,000 on “in kind” contributions.

The council also spent $4m to upgrade Naval Point for the event, which will be used as a spectator area.

In 2021, it was forecast that SailGP could bring up to $28m of economic benefits to New Zealand and attract 10,000 spectators.