Christchurch lawyer who took female interns to sex shop was a 'creature of his generation', tribunal told

A Christchurch lawyer who took two interns on a boozy lunch before taking them to a sex shop was just a “creature of his generation” and there were no sexual overtones in his “fatherly” behaviour, his lawyer says.

The Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal sat in Auckland on Friday to decide a penalty for Richard Dean Palmer, known as Dean Palmer, who last year it said showed a pattern of “disgraceful and dishonourable” behaviour when finding him guilty of misconduct.

While a senior consultant at law firm Anderson Lloyd in 2015, he took two student interns out for a “boozy” lunch and plied them with liquor, then took them to a sex shop and then for more drinks. They had felt uncomfortable and wanted to return to the office.

While employed at Duncan Cotterill two years later Palmer inappropriately touched a young female lawyer, stoking her and then following her when she tried to move away from him.

He also had a history of sending emails and text messages to young females in his office containing sexual innuendo and asking them out for meals or coffee.

In one 2017 message, he invited a young colleague to dinner, saying he promised “not to bite, well not hard”, and saying he was “baching” while his wife was away.

His lawyer also sent a letter, authorised by Palmer, to one complainant which left her feeling intimidated.

Palmer is now aged 65 and works as a consultant for law firm Saunders and Co in Christchurch.

Chris McKeen Dean Palmer’s misconduct happened while he worked at two Christchurch law firms, Anderson Lloyd and Duncan Cotterill.

The names of all complainants are permanently suppressed.

Law Society counsel Sally Carter told the tribunal that Palmer’s behaviour had continued even after he was warned, and he had caused emotional harm made clear in a victim impact statement.

The society wants Palmer’s practising licence suspended for between 18 and 24 months, and $12,000 in compensation paid to one of his victims. Carter said his misconduct fell just short of him deserving to be struck off.

His lack of awareness of the power imbalance and effect of his behaviour on the complainants were exacerbating factors which required a stiffer penalty, Carter said.

“He really didn’t understand the impact that his behaviour had on those junior lawyers.”

One of the women who subsequently left the law profession had already wanted to do so, but Palmer’s behaviour was “the last straw”, she said.

Appearing for Palmer, Philippa Fee asked for a penalty of a fine and compensation package of between $5000 and $10,000.

She said her client was in the “twilight of his career”, and a suspension of his licence would be “devastating” and the “death knell” of his career.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Dean Palmer in the offices of Anderson Lloyd in 2014. He later took young women working as summer clerks at the firm out to a boozy lunch, to a sex shop, and then to another venue for more drinking.

While he had been defensive during cross-examination, Palmer had now learnt his lesson and modified his behaviour at work and social functions, including keeping a professional distance with juniors, Fee said.

She agreed his behaviour could be described as “boorish”, but said he shouldn’t have to pay the price of a “sea change” in workplace culture.

“I think it is fair to say he is a bit of a creature of his generation,” Fee said.

“He is jovial. He loves client lunching, he loves being the source of social activities and fun.”

She said he had excellent character and work references, including from his current employer.

Fee’s claim that there were no sexual overtones in Palmer’s “fatherly” behaviour was disputed by tribunal chair Dale Clarkson, who pointed out all the complainants were young and female.

Clarkson queried whether Palmer would stroke the hair of a male colleague, as he had done to one complainant.

Tribunal members also questioned how they could know whether Palmer had learned his lesson, and whether he understood the imbalance of power between a senior lawyer and a junior colleague trying to establish a career.

In 2019 Palmer lost an Employment Relations Authority personal grievance claim Duncan Cotterill after the firm issued him with a final written warning.

As well as the events with the law students, three female lawyers also complained about Palmer. At the hearing last year the tribunal described the allegations against him as “sexual harassment” and being “intoxicated while working as a lawyer”, but two of the five charges were not proved.

The tribunal has powers to strike off, suspend, censure or fine Palmer, and to award compensation. It has reserved its decision.