Church of England's top cleric praises Kiwi aid worker killed in Ukraine

Missing, and later confirmed dead, aid workers Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry take an evacuee into the hospital in Bakhmut, Ukraine. The footage was filmed before their disappearance.

The Church of England’s top cleric and Anglican leaders in New Zealand have paid tribute to the two aid workers who died helping civilians escape the front lines in war-torn Ukraine.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, issued a joint statement with Kiwi archbishops Philip Richardson and Don Tamihere praising New Zealander Andrew Bagshaw and British man Christopher Parry.

The pair were killed in January while attempting to rescue an elderly woman from Soledar, east Ukraine, when their car was hit by an artillery shell, according to Bagshaw’s family.

The joint Anglican statement condemned the war in Ukraine. It was made at the request of Bagshaw’s parents, Dame Sue and Professor Phil Bagshaw of Christchurch.

Andrew Bagshaw/Supplied Kiwi aid worker Andrew Bagshaw’s body has been returned to Ukraine.

“There is no moral justification for Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine,” the statement read.

“Christopher and Andrew believed that in the face of such immoral aggression, with such high cost to innocent lives, they could not stand by, they had to act.

“They gave their lives trying to save the lives of others. They took aid to the most vulnerable in the most dangerous situations.”

The statement called for countries to demand Russia withdraw from Ukraine.

“On the basis of our united beliefs, we deplore the war in Ukraine and call on all nations of the world to: demand Russia's immediate withdrawal and ceasefire; contribute to the subsequent healing and rebuilding of the sovereign nation of Ukraine.

“We stand in prayerful solidarity with the people and churches of Ukraine, and with all those caught up in this terrible war. We pray for those who mourn, those who suffer, and those who fear for their future.”

The bodies of Bagshaw and Parry were reportedly released as part of a prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia in February.

Supplied Andrew Bagshaw "selflessly took many personal risks and saved many lives", his family say.

Their bodies also came with 116 Ukrainian soldiers released by Russia, while Russia's defence ministry said 63 of its servicemen had been released in the swap.

Bagshaw’s Christchurch parents declined to comment on the process around their son’s remains.

In January, they said they were proud of what he did in Ukraine.

“Andrew selflessly took many personal risks and saved many lives; we love him and are very proud indeed of what he did,” they said.

“We intend that his death shall not be in vain. We are amongst many parents who grieve the deaths of their sons and daughters.

“We urge the civilised countries of the world to stop this immoral war and to help the Ukrainians to rid their homeland of an aggressor.”