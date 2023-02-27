Person rescued and hospitalised after vehicle crashes into hedge

A person was trapped inside a vehicle that crashed into a hedge in Wensley Rd, Richmond near Nelson on Monday.

One person was taken to hospital after they were trapped inside their vehicle when it crashed through a hedge near Nelson.

Fire crews from Nelson and Richmond attended the incident on Wensley Rd near Dorset St at 5.10pm on Monday, Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Simon Lyford said.

Lyford said there was a sole-occupant in the car and their injuries, if any, were unclear at this sage, but the person involved was “medically trapped”.

Lyford said that usually meant a person was not trapped by the vehicle, but rather their injuries or medical conditions.

A police spokesperson confirmed on Monday night the person involved had been taken to hospital.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Emergency Services assist a trapped person inside the vehicle.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were also called to four-car crash on State Highway 6 at Wakatu 20 minutes earlier at 4.50pm.

Two crews from Richmond responded to the incident involving a small truck and three cars.

There were minor injuries and fire crews made the scene safe before leaving it in the hands of police, the spokesperson said.