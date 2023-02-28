Power restored to dozens of homes after truck knocks power pole onto vehicle

Homes were without power after a power line was brought down by a truck on Tuesday afternoon. (File photo)

Forty-five properties were without power after a​​​ large truck knocked a power pole onto another vehicle in Christchurch.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were called to the crash on Wairakei Rd in Bishopdale shortly after 1pm on Tuesday, shift manager Mau Barbara said.

A Hiab truck, which is a type of crane truck, “brought down some power lines”, he said. The pole also hit a passing vehicle.

Wairakei Rd was closed between Roydvale Ave and Abros Place while lines company Orion worked to make the scene safe.

“Orion have concerns of debris on 11,000 volt lines,” Barbara said.

No-one was trapped in any vehicles.

St John treated one patient with a sore neck and headache, Barbara said.

Orion said power had been restored by 2pm to the 45 affected customers on nearby roads: Breens Rd, Isleworth Rd, Leacroft St, Melville St, and Twyford St.