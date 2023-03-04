Christchurch council wants super city, warning NZ has reached 'peak rates'

Should Christchurch - already an amalgam of boroughs - become a super city?

Christchurch could become a super city if the city council has its way.

Moves to overhaul New Zealand’s local body system has prompted a submission from the Christchurch City Council calling urgently for a new structure for Christchurch.

The submission, prepared by council staff, says the nation has reached “peak rates” and urges a rethink of the way councils are funded. It calls for clarity over councils’ role in the Te Tiriti (Treaty) partnership, and for central Government to stop using councils “as a whipping boy”.

In a vote taken on Wednesday, city councillors unanimously agreed to the submission, although two disagreed with the bid to become a super city, known in legislation as a unitary authority.

The submission has been sent to the Future for Local Government Panel, an independent panel tasked by central Government to reimagine how local services are delivered. The panel will report back to Government next year.

Mayor Phil Mauger said it was a huge opportunity to fix “a lot of what’s wrong with the current system”.

“We could be doing so much better for our citizens.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger, right, council chief executive Dawn Baxendale, says the council “could be doing so much better for our citizens”.

The council document urges Government to choose a single preferred structure for local government, and says there is “no logical reason” for current council boundaries.

“Our strong preference is for a unitary council model with the flexibility to be adapted to local needs and preferences.”

A unitary authority is a territorial authority with the powers and responsibility of a regional council, such as Auckland city. Gisborne, Nelson, Marlborough, Tasman and the Chatham Islands are also unitary authorities.

Supplied Auckland Council is a unitary authority, incorporating the powers of a regional council.

The council’s submission says a new “joined-up” governance system is needed, bringing together local and central government, iwi, hapū and communities, and quick decisions so changes can start.

“The new Government needs to be able to move quickly following the 2023 General Election to begin to implement the changes required,” it says.

Christchurch, already a collection of amalgamated boroughs, was told in 2011 by then Local Government Minister Rodney Hide it should consider adopting Auckland’s super city model, including taking over the role of Environment Canterbury (ECan).

Calls for a super city have grown in the aftermath of the Canterbury earthquakes, with a huge population shift west into Selwyn, resentment within Christchurch at Selwyn and Waimakariri ratepayers using city-funded amenities including recreation facilities and the stadium, and the city council objecting to out-of-town subdivisions that stress the city-funded transport system.

Christchurch’s long-term plan approved in 2021 indicated the city’s rates could increase about 50% during the next 10 years. At the same time the balance of financial resources and demands across local boundaries is shifting.

Selwyn’s population has leapt 21% in four years to reach 79,000, while Christchurch’s has risen just 1.4% in the same period to reach 389,000.

supplied Rolleston is the biggest town in fast-growing Selwyn.

Selwyn also has more valuable homes – averaging $829,000 compared with $751,000 in Christchurch – and a significant proportion of the district’s residents travelling into the city daily to work.

In a 2020 wellbeing survey, three-quarters of Selwyn residents said they had sufficient money to meet their household needs, compared with two-thirds of Christchurch residents.

At Wednesday’s council meeting, city councillor Pauline Cotter said she was not comfortable with “plumping for a unitary authority in this area”.

“Is there any other term we can use in our submission than unitary authority?” she asked senior staff present.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Christchurch City councillors unanimously approved the council’s call for a new structure. (File photo)

The council's head of strategic policy and resilience, David Griffiths, said there was not, and unitary authority was the term embedded in legislation and people’s understanding.

Councillor Yani Johanson also recorded his objection to a super city structure.

“I would much prefer to work with our neighbouring councils,” he said.

Asked by Stuff about the super city call, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said it was “not something that’s on our agenda at the moment”.

“My message to Canterbury's local authority figures would be work together – you can work together yourselves, and that would be far preferable to the government doing anything in that space.”

Christchurch City Council Christchurch's new stadium Te Kaha is starting to take shape, with new drone footage from the city council showing its enormous footprint.

Asked for his view, Selwyn mayor Sam Broughton said he thought it wouldn’t work, but agreed boundaries could be looked at.

“I don't think a super city is the right answer because that centralises everything and hopes that efficiency is the only outcome. It also sounds like imposing the Auckland model on Canterbury.

“But where the boundaries are needs more discussion.”

The city council submission says it is “time to completely re-think council funding and financing”. It suggests other sources of money than rates, such as refunding GST on rates, and making central Government pay rates.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch amenities are used by Selwyn and Waimakariri residents.

As well, it says central government must pay councils more respect.

“Central Government must stop using councils as a whipping boy and should instead show genuine trust and respect.”

It seeks integration between central and local government to improve community wellbeing, suggesting areas such as housing, health, climate adaptation and civil defence.

“No single organisation or sector has the ability to deal with the complex issues inherent in today’s world.”