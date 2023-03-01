Magnitude 3.3 earthquake felt in Christchurch

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake has been felt in Christchurch.

The quake happened at 12.01pm on Wednesday, about 10km southeast of Christchurch CBD – on the Port Hills between the suburbs of Lyttelton and Mt Pleasant.

It was 9km deep and described by Geonet as “light”.

By 12.30pm, Geonet had received nearly 5000 reports from people who said they felt it.

It is the second shake in Christchurch in a week after a magnitude 3.3 earthquake was felt on Sunday night.