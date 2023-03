A bike and car crashed in Bryndwr on Wednesday, leaving one person seriously hurt. (File photo)

One person has been seriously injured and taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and a bike in Christchurch.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Wairakei Rd and Blighs Rd shortly before 1pm on Wednesday.

St John said one person had been taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.