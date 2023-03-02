'Much loved' community man killed in crash near Hanmer Springs

Graham Rouse, 76, was killed in a two-car collision on State Highway 7 last Friday.

The man killed in a head-on collision near Hanmer Springs in North Canterbury once started a “family food fight” between 10 rugby teams.

Family have confirmed 76-year-old Graham Rouse died in the crash on State Highway 7 on February 24.

Another driver crossed the centre line near the intersection of Leslie Hills Rd before crashing into Rouse, his wife Janine, and their dog.

Janine Rouse was injured and was taken to Christchurch Hospital where she remained in a critical condition.

Mary Holloway, chairperson of the Hanmer Springs Community Board, said Graham Rouse had “left a gap” in the community.

“He was such a lovely person ... anyone like that in a small community like ours leaves a hole in the fabric.”

Rouse and his wife moved to Hanmer Springs from Christchurch a couple of years ago, Holloway said.

He was one of the founding members of the Belfast Munchers social rugby team in Christchurch in 1975. Teammate and friend Larry Matterson said Graham was a big part of setting it up, and the team was “still battling along” nearly 50 years later.

He recalled Rouse once started a massive “family food fight” between 10 rugby teams.

Rouse also “loved his golf”, and was an active member of the Hanmer Springs Golf Club, placing third at its club day last year, Matterson said.

In a Facebook post, the club said Rouse was a “much loved member of the community and club” and a “dear friend”.

“Graham was an ever-cheerful and popular member of our club. He will be sadly missed,” it said.

Supplied A traffic jam after a fatal crash near the Hanmer turnoff caused hours of delays and kilometres of motorists waiting to pass through. (Photo first published February 24, 2023)

Holloway said the golf club dropped its flag to half-mast in honour of Rouse, and it would remain that way for the rest of the week.

Rouse’s death notice said he was a treasured husband of Janine, father of three, step-father to three, and “poppa” to six grandchildren.

Police said no charges had been laid, but an investigation was ongoing.

SH7 – the main between Nelson and Christchurch – was closed for more than six hours after the fatal crash. A traffic jam stretched over several kilometres because there was no detour around that part of the highway.

The Rouse family confirmed his death to Stuff but declined to comment at this time.