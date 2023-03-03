Water leaks in Christchurch getting worse as millions of litres lost every day

A water main has ruptured and burst through the road surface on Barrington Street in Christchurch. (First published September 2, 2015)

Water leaks in Christchurch are continuing to grow as 38 million litres a day is lost from the city’s pipes – that’s about 15 Olympic-sized swimming pools worth of water.

Despite efforts by the Christchurch City Council to reduce leaks in recent years, the amount of water lost keeps going up and now represents 27% of all water use, up from 18% in 2018.

These figures, which include leaks on public and private land, come as 3913 households are facing bills for using too much water.

The excess water charge is designed to encourage residents to reduce water usage, but some residents believe the council could be doing more to reduce it own leaks first.

According to council figures, an estimated 14 billion litres of water was lost in 2022, up from 9 billion litres in 2018.

Ageing pipes is the main reason for the increase and the council expects the infrastructure to continue to deteriorate faster than it can repair it for at least the next five years.

While the city is losing more than the national average, which is almost 25%, Christchurch is in a better position than Wellington, where its network provider is losing 40% of its water due to leaks in Wellington City, Hutt Valley, Porirua and south Wairarapa – or about 27 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Stacy Squires/Stuff A burst water main near the intersection of Waltham Rd and Brougham St sends water shooting into the air. (File photo)

Christchurch City Council three waters service excellence manager Tim Drennan said the council had about 470 leaks waiting to be repaired, and, on average, it aimed to have leaks repaired within three days.

“For the very urgent leaks our contractor is on site to assess the job within one hour.”

During the past four months, the council had received an average of 1663 reports of leaks each month.

Drennan said the council was working with its contractor to ensure it was able to repair up to 2000 leaks a month.

Suzanne Rivers/Supplied A water main burst on Colombo St almost a year ago causing flooding and damage to Malthouse Costumes.

Christchurch resident Steve Bush said he was fed up with a leak that kept appearing on Gloucester St.

Water had gushed from a broken pipe beneath the road at least 14 times in the past year, he said.

Sometimes the water was so strong it lifted the road surface, Bush said.

He reported the leak each time and it got fixed, but within a matter of weeks it reappeared.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch resident Steve Bush is fed up with a leak that keeps appearing on Gloucester St in Linwood.

“It’s frustrating to me because they charge us for excess water.”

He was perplexed at why the leak had not been properly repaired and was annoyed at the hump in the road created from the continual patchwork.

Drennan said between 2010 and 2023, the council made nine repairs at the site.

Work would start shortly to replace pipes in this section of Gloucester St between Linwood Ave and Rochester St, he said.

The council has a target to get down to 25% water loss, but in 2019 that target was 15%.

Drennan said the target was adjusted in 2021 because of the increased backlog of water mains past their end of life, which were predicted to increase until 2028.

“It was determined that leakage from the council network is likely to increase before it decreases.”

Several residential leaks have been identified and repaired in the past year as the council notified residents of their water usage in the lead up to the new charges.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Graeme Niles has spent 30 years developing his Christchurch garden. He suspected he was a high water user, so he decided to do something about it.

However, improvements in private leaks were not yet reflected in the data because of the timing of when it was recorded, Drennan said.

Mayor Phil Mauger was one of those residents who discovered a leak. His two-person household was using 2726 litres a day for 95 days.

The maximum allowance is 700 litres, though the council is considering changing that to 900 litres.

Mauger said he expected to get a bill but because he had fixed the leak, he would not have to pay it, which was council policy if residents could prove they had done the necessary repairs.

He said the council should be trying to fix leaks as soon as it could, but there would always be some leaks because many could not be seen.

Mauger acknowledged people were asking how they could be charged for using excess water when the council had leaks of its own.

He encouraged them to notify the council if they saw a leak on public land.