Makeover of central Christchurch street put on hold and sparks a war of words

Christchurch City councillor Jake McLellan is upset a scheduled makeover of Gloucester St will no longer be going ahead.

A $1.4 million “people-friendly” makeover of an inner city Christchurch street has been put on hold, leaving one councillor seething.

But mayor Phil Mauger, who pushed for the Gloucester St project to be halted, says maybe the city council should give the money back to the Government, so it could spend it in cyclone-hit Hawke’s Bay.

Or maybe, he said, the money should be spent fixing the city’s “jiggered” footpaths in the likes of New Brighton or Hornby.

But central ward councillor Jake McLellan said it was a nonsense to suggest the Government would spend the money on cyclone relief if the council gave the money back.

READ MORE:

* Central Christchurch street to become one-way with 10kph speed limit

* Christchurch central business district upgrades a 'waste of money', National says

* Cycleways and bus lanes may be parked in race to complete Government-funded 'climate emergency' projects

* Christchurch mayor's text to councillor: 'If you are trying to piss me off you are doing a good job'



“It’s not how Government funding works. Phil knows this full well.”

The council announced last week it planned to spend $1.4m making a 240m block of Gloucester St, between Manchester and Colombo streets, one-way with a 10kph speed limit.

The changes, 90% funded by the Government’s Streets for People programme, were part of a trial and aimed to make the street a more inviting space for hospitality, performers, theatre goers and visitors.

Christchurch City Council A concept image of what the new Gloucester St would look like under the makeover plans.

McLellan said work was supposed to start last Monday but chief executive Dawn Baxendale had directed staff to stop work.

McLellan said he believed that move was a direct result of pressure from other councillors, Mauger and the National Party, whose transport spokesperson, Simeon Brown, last week said the project was a “waste of money”.

“We need to stop hesitating whenever there is a little bit of controversy about projects that have a lot of merit,” McLellan said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff McLellan says the council is “wasting time and money” by halting the Gloucester St project.

“We have already made a democratic decision to progress with this programme. We should just get on with it.”

The work would enhance the CBD and the council was “wasting time and money by micromanaging” the project, McLellan said.

The council had already spent about $120,000 on design and building seating, plantings and other street furniture, including a performance stage, council transport head Lynette Ellis said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Gloucester St as it looks now, with Tūranga on the left and the Court Theatre site on the right.

However, it was always intended that those items could be reused in future projects because of the temporary nature of the trial.

It is the second time Baxendale has halted work on an inner-city project since Mauger became mayor in October. The first was a pause on a proposal to upgrade the streets around the stadium, which was now going ahead.

Mauger said he and other councillors asked Baxendale to pause the Gloucester St project.

“I think it’s (the project) possibly a good idea, but just because the Government gives us money, we shouldn’t just go and spend it.”

He said if the council gave the money back to the Government it could be looked as a sign of good faith.

Mauger also questioned doing the work now when the surrounding area was still being developed.

A new Court Theatre is being built on the corner of Gloucester and Colombo streets and a hotel was planned next to Te Pae convention centre. He was concerned the work would make access challenging for contractors.

“So why don’t you just wait?”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF The intersection of Tuam and High streets in central Christchurch currently has 20 traffic lights. (First published October 27, 2020)

Ellis said the council was considering the best time to progress the project.

“We want to ensure we get the best outcome for everyone, including businesses in the street, stakeholders, elected members and Crown funders.”

The council would seek comments and feedback from those affected before confirming a date for the trial to begin, she said