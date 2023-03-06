Gallery brings archive of 3000 Pasifika photographs to Christchurch

The photographs were taken by academic Mike Austin during his travels from the late 1960s to 2006.

A formerly private archive of 3000 photographs of Pacific Islands architecture taken across 40 years will go on display in Christchurch next week.

The photographs were taken by academic Mike Austin during his travels from the late 1960s to 2006 in Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Hawai‘i and Rapa Nui. They capture traditional Pacific Island buildings, carvings and modern housing.

They are being displayed in Christchurch by Auckland gallery Objectspace, which specialises in architecture, craft and design. The gallery is opening a new space in Warren and Mahoney’s former studio on Cambridge Tce that will operate until at least December.

Supplied The archive is stored on thousands of slides kept in cardboard box files.

READ MORE:

* New $160,000 artwork for Christchurch pays tribute to polar pioneer

* Tiny Ruins headline new festival to mark Arts Centre restoration

* In the Pacific, a rich vein of resources still doesn't make for rich populations



ObjectSpace director Kim Paton said Austin’s archive of photographs would be on display from March 16. The gallery was contacted by Austin’s family asking if they were interested in the photographs, which were stored on thousands of slides in cardboard box files.

“It was very easy to tell that it was something very special,” she said.

“We have been digitising his entire archive so it can be housed at a library or university that is willing to take it on. We want them to be accessed by future students.

Supplied The photographs were taken in Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Hawaii and Rapa Nui.

“He argued for the values of Pasifika and Maori architecture when very few other Pakeha were looking at that.”

Paton said Christchurch was the perfect place to create a new satellite gallery.

“I don’t know if there is a richer city for architecture in New Zealand than Christchurch.

“I am from Christchurch. It is a place that is in my heart.”

Supplied The slides are being digitised so they can be accessed by architecture students in the future.

She said Warren and Mahoney’s 1962 studio was the perfect location for the gallery.

“It is a thrill just going to see that building.”

She hoped the gallery might create a permanent home in Christchurch.

“We will see how well it goes. There is a possibility that it could continue after December.”