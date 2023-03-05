Rain or shine, outdoor events keep the crowds entertained

Old rockers Mi-Sex on stage at Selwyn Sounds in Lincoln on Saturday.

Rain or sun – nothing was stopping the crowds enjoying the good things in life at Canterbury’s outdoor events over the weekend.

Thousands turned out to Lincoln’s Selwyn Sounds concert on Saturday with young band Zephyr first on stage, followed by Kiwi legends including Dave Dobbyn, Greg Johnson, Stellar*, Gin Wigmore, old rockers Mi-Sex, and Aussies Hoodoo Gurus.

Event organiser David Parlane said it was “a bloody brilliant day”, and police said reported no major problems.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Twisty Twinz Arrr Back! perform during Off Centre Festival at the Arts Centre in Christchurch.

In Christchurch, crowds found plenty to see at the Off Centre festival running all weekend at the Arts Centre, celebrating the complex’s restoration with a programme including theatre, comedy, outdoor opera, art workshops and market stalls, although Sunday’s rain halted some outdoor events.

At Glenmark Domain in Waipara, wine and food lovers sporting rain capes and umbrellas were out in force at the North Canterbury Wine Festival on Sunday to sample local tastes washed down with lashings of good music.