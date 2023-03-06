Ill son's life 'worth nothing' to police after mum's complaint over gang members in hospital ignored

Anne-Maree Thomas is outraged police did not respond to her calls for help at Christchurch Hospital.

A mother believes her son’s life is worth nothing to police after they did not respond to her calls for help as Mongrel Mob members caused “chaos” at Christchurch Hospital while her child was being treated for cancer.

Anne-Maree Thomas complained about the lack of response to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), which said police did nothing wrong.

Thomas’s 15-year-old son was undergoing surgery at Christchurch Hospital in December as part of his cancer treatment when Mongrel Mob members started arriving in the intensive care unit’s waiting areas.

The gang members gathered at the unit, where their friend was receiving care, and allegedly threatened hospital staff members, ‘guarded’ entrances and even blocked off public car parks.

Thomas was upset that Mongrel Mob members were not wearing masks and feared they could give her immunocompromised son a disease and he could die. She said she called the police four times, but they would not come.

“My son’s life doesn’t mean jack s... to the cops,’’ she said. “I made three or four phone calls to the police, pleading with them to send somebody up to the hospital.

“I have got no trust in the police.”

She also confronted the gang members herself, telling them to wear masks.

“I promised my son I would have his back from day one. And I did. I would have died for my son.

“But I didn’t expect, on this s...ty horrible cancer journey, that I would have to beg the police and confront the Mongrel Mob. That wasn’t part of the bloody deal.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Gang members allegedly threatened staff and controlled car parks at Christchurch Hospital in December. (File photo)

The IPCA responded to her complaints with a letter on February 24.

It said the police did not respond to her calls because no offences were being committed, there wasn’t a legally enforceable mask mandate in place at the hospital, and health staff said a police presence was not required.

They also did not have an officer available to dispatch to the scene, the letter said.

“I acknowledge your frustration about police not attending the hospital after your 111 call, however we recognise police must balance a high number of jobs, competing priorities and limited resources.

“This means officers cannot always attend jobs in person.”

SUPPLIED Members and supporters of the Mongrel Mob roared along Bealey Ave in Christchurch on Wednesday for the tangi of former boss Chad Puru, forcing motorists to pull over and leaving some terrified.

Thomas said she was unhappy with the IPCA letter.

“The response just floored me.

“Their response was that they were understaffed and they made a call to the hospital and they said it was under control, and it certainly wasn’t.

“They put the staff and all the patients at ICU at risk.”

Police did not respond to a request for comment.

Thomas moved to Christchurch from Southland in June to be with her son during his treatment, who is still recovering.

“He has come through the other side. He is getting hammered by chemo.

“He is an amazing kid.”