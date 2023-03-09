Christchurch mayor says he has believed in climate change for 'yonks'

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger speaks to School Strike 4 Climate activists after they marched on the council offices on March 2.

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger insists he has believed in climate change for “yonks”, despite comments he made to the contrary at last week’s climate strike.

Thousands of protesters, led by youth organisations School Strike for Climate and Fridays for Future, took to the streets of Christchurch and 10 other centres on Friday to demand action from leaders on climate change.

Many occupied the Christchurch City Council’s civic building for several hours and demanded Mauger come and speak to them.

About 40 minutes after the occupation began, Mauger fronted the protesters and answered their questions.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch mayor tells school strikers his stance on climate changed after Cyclone Gabrielle

* Cycleways and bus lanes may be parked in race to complete Government-funded 'climate emergency' projects

* Councillor can now hit accelerator on hydrogen-fuelled car

* Councillor's plan to ditch the diesel and go green scuppered by lack of fuel source



One of the protestors asked Mauger if he believed in climate change. Mauger responded by saying “after the events of what’s happening in the North Island, certainly”.

A protestor responded by saying “it took you that long to realise?”

Mauger then went on to talk about the Wahine storm in 1968, when “the word climate change did not come out of everyone’s mouth...this is a new revelation for all of us.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger talks with protesters, who occupied the city council headquarters for several hours.

The protestors took him to task for the comments.

School Strike for Climate Ōtautahi organiser Aurora Garner-Randolph​​ said this week, she was “appalled” to learn the mayor did not believe in the most pressing issue of our time until he had the evidence right in front of him.

She said she was “disgusted” that he was apparently not keeping up with global issues and views.

Mauger said this week, he had believed in climate change for a long time and what he was trying to say at the strike was that climate change was a lot more real to people now, following Cyclone Gabrielle.

“I’ve believed in climate change for yonks. (Cyclone Gabrielle) brings it into focus that, wow you can talk about it forever and think about it forever but here it is right in your face.

“I think it’s been a wake-up call for a lot of people around the country.”

Mauger said he was unable to “get a nice long sentence in to explain” exactly what he meant.

When asked why it took 40 minutes for him to front up at the strike, Mauger said he was at a prior engagement and arrived back at the council between 4.30pm and 5pm.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Climate strikers march during the School Strike for Climate rally in Christchurch.

It is understood he talked to protesters about 5.15pm.

He said he was tidying up some stuff upstairs before going down. He said he also received a text from councillor Mark Peters asking him to come down.

Mauger said he had always intended to talk to them.

“If people knew I was in the building and scurried away that would be the silliest thing I ever did. I have got to be prepared to meet these guys because they are our future.”

Mauger said he wanted to encourage people to change to alternative fuels for transport, like electric cars and hydrogen trucks.

The city would get “more bang for its buck quicker”, rather than waiting for people to change their habits and use cycleways and public transport.

Transport emissions account for 54% of Christchurch’s greenhouse gas emissions, while nationally it was 20 per cent.

“By the time you build a cycleway and then change people’s habits, it’s going to take a long time before you get back out of overdraft and into credit.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Mauger bought a hydrogen-powered car in 2021.

Mauger is a fan of hydrogen technology but admitted it was only worthwhile for trucks, not private vehicles, despite owning a hydrogen-powered car himself.

Mauger bought a $150,000 hydrogen car in 2021. He said he bought it because he liked having things that other people did not. The vehicle was one of just three in the country at the time.

It has spent most of its life sitting inside Mauger’s garage because initially there was nowhere to fill it up in the South Island.

He has been predominately using his double-cab diesel-powered four-wheel-drive ute, but has now found a fuel source in Christchurch.

Mauger said the hydrogen car would become his main vehicle when it returned from a launch event in Invercargill in two weeks.

Bronwyn Hayward, a professor of political science and public policy at University of Canterbury, said while it was concerning civic leaders needed a disaster to realise how serious the issue was, at least climate risk was now top of mind.

She said cities globally contributed about 70% of global emissions, but “terrific leadership and community action” could generate cuts.

Cr Sara Templeton, who holds the council’s climate change portfolio, said the fact the mayor was now focused on climate change was a good thing for the city.

But Garner-Randolph said she did not have confidence that climate change was at the top of Mauger’s agenda.

“I’m still not seeing any strong push from him for any climate legislation to future-proof our city to make it liveable as the climate crisis intensifies.”