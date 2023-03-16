Signs of regeneration emerge along Christchurch's third river

The city council’s biodiversity leader, Antony Shadbolt, among some carex secta in the Styx River catchment in north Christchurch.

The water quality in Christchurch’s third river is “not fantastic”, but more than 20 years into a comprehensive regeneration scheme, there’s hope it can be turned around.

The Pūharakekenui-Styx River​ runs from Nunweek Park,​ almost at the airport, all the way to Brooklands Lagoon,​ about 24.8km away.

When a 40-year recovery plan winds up in 2040, there might be paths along the whole river as well as many of its tributaries and nearby wetlands.

Already, two-thirds of the land needed to create these paths have been acquired by the Christchurch City Council.

More than 62 hectares of the catchment have been planted in native bush over the last two decades – albeit in patches averaging 3.25ha.

Meanwhile, the water quality – which is currently “not fantastic” – might be more suitable for wading and swimming if the reclamation efforts pay off.

When the plan is done, the regenerating parts of the Styx​ catchment will be three times larger than Pūtaringamotu-Riccarton Bush,​ according to Dr Antony Shadbolt,​ the council’s biodiversity team leader and a leading member of the Styx Living Laboratory Trust.

The project is one of the council’s larger regeneration efforts.

Yet the Styx reserves weren’t well known across Christchurch, trust chairperson Hannah Watkinson​ says.

“For people to care about it, they have to know about it first.”

At Te Waoku Kahikatea Reserve​ in Belfast, some tōtara planted 10 to 15 years ago are already seeding into the understory. A few metres away, ancient tōtara stumps rise out of the ground – demonstrating that the mighty trees once grew here, Shadbolt says.

​A pond is covered in shimmering reds and greens, which aren’t pollution scums, but a native water fern and a native water weed doing their thing.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Styx Living Laboratory Trust chairperson Hannah Watkinson with her hand on a tōtara stump at Te Waoku Kahikatea Reserve.

There’s a wide, gritty path suitable for strollers, wheelchairs and road bikes, but Shadbolt leads us into the undergrowth and says he’d like to establish less formal tracks into the bush so those who are capable can get wider experiences.

“We want people out here experiencing nature and the natural environment,” he says.

“This site respects Māori heritage, European heritage and the native biodiversity that survived,. The vision is to get the thing finished. There are 17 years to go. We've got to finish it.”

After years of work, council signed off the Styx Vision: 2000-2040 in late 2000 and the living laboratory trust was created not long after to support the plan because council resources are finite.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff At the Te Waoku Kahikatea Reserve in the Styx catchment, native restoration is coming along nicely.

The trust is notably active. Its staff and volunteers monitor birds, invertebrates, water quality and more. It brings school and community groups to the catchment for education and volunteering. It liaises with tangata whenua​ and promotes mahinga kai​ values. It builds and promotes recreational opportunities. It’s big into art. The list of achievements is long and there’s not space here to explore them all.

Still, mistakes have been made.

“We can get gung-ho about planting really large areas,” Shadbolt says.

They’ve learned that’s often a bad idea because seedlings almost always need weeding and often mulching and those activities need a work force.

David Hallett/Stuff Paradise ducks above the Styx.

For volunteers, “planting trees is sexy, pulling weeds is not”, Watkinson says.

Money can be patchy too. Council support grew thin after the earthquakes, for example. But the trust and council scored $4.2 million over five years from the Ministry for the Environment’s Freshwater Improvement Fund​ in 2020. The fund first made grants in 2017, but got an infusion of new money through the Covid-recovery Jobs for Nature fund.​

The money comes with commitments: grey willow eradication, weed control, predator control, stockproof fencing, 116,000 natives to plant across 20ha, public access to more areas, and liaising with all catchment businesses.

More engagement is a big one.

“The first step to empowering people to be advocates for this place is to make them fall in love with it and they're going to do that if they have good experiences in it,” Watkinson says.

But one size doesn’t fit all and the trust offers volunteering, scientific research, art, recreation, including kayaking.

“They're all perfectly valid reasons for people to … come to know this place,” she says.

But oh the changes. Early in his 36-year career at the council, Shadbolt remembers being told to plant birch trees and alders at Styx Mill Reserve.​

Now we're trying to get rid of them, Watkinson says.