Traffic is being diverted around Dixons Rd near Rangiora after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning.

Two people have been injured after a crash near Rangiora in North Canterbury.

Police were advised of a two-vehicle crash on Dixons Rd at 7.55am Tuesday morning.

One person sustained serious injuries, and another person was moderately injured, a police spokesperson said.

Traffic management remains in place an hour later, diverting traffic on to Wallers Rd.