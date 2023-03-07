First event in Christ Church Cathedral for 12 years to be held this month

The cathedral has been stabilised with large steel frames around the outside of the damaged building.

The first event inside the earthquake-damaged Christ Church Cathedral for 12 years will be held this month.

The private event on March 21 will mark the first time people have gathered inside the cathedral since it was badly damaged in the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes.

In July, a remote-operated digger cleared 250 tonnes of rubble, debris and pigeon poo from the main body of the cathedral. In August, a pair of restoration workers became the first people to legally enter the building since 2011.

The event will also mark the completion of a $10 million project to stabilise the building with large steel frames. The next phase in the $154m restoration of the cathedral will involve strengthening existing walls. Foundation and base isolation work will begin next year.

READ MORE:

* New leader for Christ Church Cathedral repair project as funding falls short

* Christchurch businessman donates another $4 million to cathedral restoration

* Century-old trees around Christchurch's Anglican cathedral get more protection

* Christ Church Cathedral restoration work to begin early next year



The project had a funding shortfall of $51.2m in 2021. About $100m had already been raised, including $53m from insurance, $6m in lotteries funding, $25m from the government, $10m from the Christchurch City Council and $9.1m in personal donations.

A $3m payment from the Christchurch City Council, the first payment of the $10m grant agreed to in 2017, was last week brought forward by about three months.

A spokesperson for Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Limited (CCRL), the venture overseeing the restoration, said the money was brought forward because the project was progressing well.

Tom Cuthbert/Belmont Two workers became the first to legally enter the cathedral in August.

“We are making speedy progress on the reinstatement and CCRL requested that these council funds flow sooner than in current council budgets.”

The spokesperson did not answer detailed questions about fundraising for the project, but said it was “on track”.

“We continue to remain on schedule in terms of completing the project in late 2027.

Supplied Remote-operated diggers cleared the Christ Church Cathedral of debris and guano last year.

“Steady progress continues to be made with regard to fundraising and significant new pledges and donations have been raised in the last year.

“Both our project and fundraising teams are confident that the cathedral will be fully completed on time and to budget.”

CCRL declined to provide more details about the March 21 event.