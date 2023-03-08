Four people hospitalised after being trapped in serious crash that left state highway shut

Emergency services responded to a serious crash on Christchurch Akaroa Rd. (File photo)

One person is in a critical condition and three others were injured after a serious crash left them trapped in their vehicles on the main road between Christchurch and Banks Peninsula.

State Highway 75 has reopened after closing on Wednesday morning after two vehicles collided at about 9am in Ataahua on Christchurch Akaroa Rd, between Motukarara and Little River.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Lyn Crosson said one vehicle had flipped on its side and people remained in the vehicles half an hour after the crash.

Two helicopters and three St John ambulances attended and transported the four injured people to Christchurch Hospital.

The person who was in a critical condition and one person in a serious condition were airlifted. The other people – one who was in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition – were taken by road.

Fire crews from Little River, Lincoln and Wigram attended and extracted people from the two vehicles, Crosson said.

No diversions were in place while the highway closed between Kaituna Valley Rd and Turrells Rd for two hours following the crash.

The road reopened under traffic management operating to one lane.

Tracey McNamara, a local approximately 1km up the road from the crash, watched five police cars, three ambulances and three fire trucks race up the road early Wednesday morning.

“I thought what the hell? That’s a lot of cops for a car crash, gosh,” she said.

She said the stretch of road was normally busy with truckies, tree loggers and everyday commuters travelling the route to Birdlings Flat, Little River, Akaroa and multiple Banks Peninsula bays from Christchurch.

McNamara said closing the road made for a “very disruptive” morning.

The serious crash unit has been advised.