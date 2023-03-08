People trapped after crash between two vehicles leaves state highway shut

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Christchurch Akaroa Rd. (File photo)

Two people have been injured, one critically, and left trapped in their vehicles after a crash on the main road between Christchurch and Banks Peninsula.

State Highway 75 was shut on Wednesday morning after two vehicles collided at about 9am in Ataahua on Christchurch Akaroa Rd, between Motukarara and Little River.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Lyn Crosson said one vehicle had flipped on it’s side and people remained in the vehicles half an hour after the crash.

Fire crews from Little River and Lincoln were at the scene, and another rescue crew with cutting equipment was on its way from Christchurch in case people needed to be cut from the vehicles, Crosson said.

READ MORE:

* Person seriously injured after truck and car collide in North Canterbury

* Speed on Canterbury's 'highest risk route' under spotlight

* Critical injuries in North Canterbury crash



One person was in a critical condition and another seriously hurt, a police spokesperson said, and the road would be shut for “some time”.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area, and there are no diversions are in place.

The serious crash unit has been advised.